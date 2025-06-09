Greta Thunberg's Income Comes From a Couple of Different Sources Great Thunberg's finances are not her chief priority. By Joseph Allen Published June 9 2025, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After spending much of her teen years advocating on behalf of climate change, Greta Thunberg is in the news again after Israel intercepted an aid ship that she was on that was bound for Gaza. Israel had said that it would intercept the ship, and also said that those on it would be returned to their home countries.

Following the news that Greta was on the ship, many wanted to know how Greta actually makes money. Here's what we know about how the world-renowned activist puts bread on the table.



How does Greta Thunberg make money?

Greta is not rich and has never made money one of her chief aspirations. Because she's so well known, though, that she has generated income through book deals and the rights to various documentaries about herself. She also feeds herself in part through charitable donations from the organizations and people she works with. She's not a wealthy person, though, because she donates back much of her income.

Basically, then, Greta is a full-time activist who makes sure that she always has the resources she needs to live, but doesn't seem to be focused on making as much money as possible. Instead, she is dedicated to the various causes that she has made her life's mission. Part of the reason she has gained so much attention is that, at least based on everything we know, she seems to be pretty genuinely selfish.

Greta Thunberg was on an aid boat seized by Israel.

Although she's best known for her environmental activism, Greta was most recently in the news for being on the Madleen, which is operated by the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition, when it was seized by Israel en route to Gaza. The ship was headed to Gaza to raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis happening there, as well as to bring aid to those in need.

"My name is Greta Thunberg and I am from Sweden. If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel." pic.twitter.com/Ku7QILHpfd — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) June 9, 2025 Source: Twitter/@prem_thakker

"If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by Israeli occupational forces or forces that support Israel," Greta said in a video that was filmed before they were intercepted. "I urge all my friends, family, and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible." Israel has called Greta an "antisemite" and said that the ship was a "stunt."

"The 'selfie yacht' of the 'celebrities' is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries," the Israel Foreign Ministry wrote on X. "They were provided with sandwiches and water. The show is over." The Foreign Ministry also said that the aid, which was a relatively small shipment, would make its way to Gaza through normal channels, although there's no way to verify whether this happens or not.