Weddings Are Now Featuring "Flower Men" and the Trend Is Hilarious

Weddings Are Now Featuring "Flower Men" and the Trend Is HilariousBy Katie Garrity
Mar. 30 2021, Published 11:49 a.m. ET
There is no doubt that when you find yourself mindlessly scrolling TikTok at all hours, you’re bound to come across something new to see, try, or make. TikTok is a treasure trove for new ideas, creations, and trends.
The “flower man” who is going viral all over the wedding side of TikTok is no exception. So, who is the flower man, and why is he taking the social media video sharing app by storm? We have all the details below!
The flower man takes the place of a flower girl in a friends’ wedding.
A recent video of a flower dude is currently getting a ton of views and likes on TikTok. Viewers can't stop expressing their admiration and joy over this creative wedding trend that takes a new spin on an old tradition.
A flower man is essentially the male version of a flower girl, the person who must carry and scatter flowers down the aisle in front of the bride and groom at a wedding ceremony. The popular TikTok hashtag #flowerdude currently has over 25 million views and is filled with tons of video footage from other weddings that used a flower man.
However, it was user @anniemaepb — who recently uploaded footage of her husband carrying out the role of a flower dude at a wedding — who really garnered the most attention. Annie’s video has now gained over seven million views along with over 600,000 likes and a comment section full of users loving this modern take.
The famous flower man was asked by his friends.
Before the flower man went viral for his role in his friends’ wedding, he was first asked to be a part of their ceremony by the groom. “I want you to be my flower dude,” the groom had said.
“I’m so touched. Yes!,” the flower man exclaimed before giving his friend a high five. After he agreed to the flower man duties, the groom also specifically requested he wear a fanny pack that would contain the flower petals. The flower dude abided, showing off how he would throw the petals. The flower dude then turned to the camera in confusion and asked, “Is this, like, a special moment?”
The flower man concept has been adopted in many weddings.
The current flower dude going viral is not the first grown man to throw flower petals down the aisle. In fact, there are thousands of videos circling the internet showcasing flower men in weddings.
TikTok user @realflowerdude takes credit for being the first flower man to have his walk down the aisle go viral and consistently shares videos of his appearance on his social media channels. His TikTok bio reads, “sprinkling petals and shakin dat ass since 1985.”
In his most popular TikTok video, you can see @realflowerdude walking down the aisle to the song “The Stroke” by Billy Squire. The same song also happens to play in Annie’s TikTok video.
One user commented, “I’ve been married 23 years, this vibe makes me want to do it all over again.”