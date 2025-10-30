"Young Will Smith" Floyd Rogers Myers Jr. Has Died at 42 — His Cause of Death Revealed Floyd was a beloved father, brother, and son, and he inspired those around him. His death was sudden and unexpected — here's what happened. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 30 2025, 1:35 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @rocwonder11

When Floyd Rogers Myers Jr. was hired to play a role on a series, he probably didn't realize just how much that series would become a part of American history. The role? Young Will Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Floyd played little Will, helping to tell the titular character's back story.

As an adult, Floyd was able to look back and see just how much impact the series had on culture and American television. But at the time, it was probably just a cool role for an aspiring young star. That young star, of course, grew up and created a life of his own, but he will always be a member of the Fresh Prince family. Floyd passed away in October 2025 at the age of 42. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

Floyd Rogers Myers Jr.'s mother reveals her son's cause of death.

Floyd was the kind of person who worked with others to make their lives better, and he was a devoted father. In addition to his young role on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Floyd also appeared on The Jacksons: An American Dream, and Young Americans. His death came as a shock to his family, with the young father passing away at just 42. TMZ broke the news on Oct. 29, 2025.

The outlet reports that Floyd passed away in his home in the early hours of Wednesday, Oct. 29, with the cause of death being a heart attack. TMZ notes that Floyd had suffered from three heart attacks previously.

According to the outlet, Floyd's mother, Renee Trice, reached out to them to inform them of her son's passing, saying that she had just spoken to him the night before. While certainly the family knew of his heart history, Floyd was still young and seemed to have been otherwise healthy, so it must have come as a total shock.

Floyd was a doting father and beloved friend.

Floyd himself was thrilled to be a father. A GoFundMe set up to help his children notes that he was a father to four: Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler, and Knox. On his social media, Floyd proudly celebrated his children and the moments he enjoyed with them during their life together.

The GoFundMe, launched by Floyd's little sister Tyree, shared that "He was a devoted father, loving brother, and friend whose kindness, laughter, and warmth touched everyone he met." As of the publication of this article, the fundraiser had raised around $4,500 to go towards "funeral expenses, supporting his children, and helping us navigate this difficult time as we grieve and adjust."

On Floyd's Instagram, fans and loved ones have filled the comments of his recent posts with condolences for his loved ones and memories they have had of him over the years. One fan alluded to his role as one of the Jacksons, writing, "you got your wings and dancing shoes."