Wanna Keep up With Your Favorite 'Forever Summer: Hamptons' Cast Members on IG? Here's How!
The first season of Forever Summer: Hamptons just premiered on Prime Video and the tea is piping hot. Teasers for the series promise plenty of drama among the group of 20-somethings as they “gear up for the most exciting summer of their lives.”
Now that Season 1 has been released, viewers are eager to know more about the college students who make up the cast of Forever Summer: Hamptons. Here’s how to follow them on Instagram.
Avery Solomon
Forever Summer’s Avery Solomon (@averysolomon_) hails from Westhampton Beach, N.Y., but attends college at Tulane University in New Orleans, La. On Avery’s Instagram, viewers will find a photo of her seemingly boo’d up with co-star Reid Rubio from January. The caption reads, “I have a good feeling about this one.”
However, Avery later told Women’s Health that she’s currently living the single life.
Reid Rubio
Avery's ex Reid currently lives in New York City, but his feed suggests that he’s hardly home as he documents his travels on the app frequently. Viewers can follow Reid on Instagram (@reidrubio) for updates on the Westhampton Beach native until the series (hopefully!) returns for Season 2.
Hunter Hulse
Hunter Hulse (@hunterhulse_) was at the center of controversy on this season of Forever Summer: Hamptons. He got a bad rap after he threatened to open up a can of whoop ass on one of his co-stars, but his Instagram frames him as a pretty friendly guy. His profile features sweet snaps of him and his co-star/girlfriend Emelye Ender.
Emelye Ender
As of this writing, Emelye Ender (@emelyeender) has a total of 57k followers on Instagram. In her bio, there’s a link to her website where the fitness enthusiast sells her workout plans. Her feed is flooded with photos of her and boyfriend Hunter Hulse.
Ilan Luttway
Resident ladies’ man Ilan Luttway (@ilan.luttway) moved to the Hamptons from New York City. The reality star studies at the University of Michigan and is set to earn his degree in computer science in the winter of 2022.
Habtamu “Habs” Coulter
Promos hint that Habtamu “Habs” Coulter (habtamu_coulter) makes a love connection in Season 1 of Forever Summer: Hamptons. However, viewers will be hard-pressed to learn much about his personal life on Instagram as he doesn’t post often.
Juliet Clarke
Juliet Clarke (juliet_clark) hails from Long Island and goes to school at the State University of New York (SUNY). The communications major seems to have caught Habtumu’s eye in Season 1 of Forever Summer Hamptons. And after a glimpse at her feed, we can’t blame him!
Frankie Hammer
Per his Prime Video bio, East Hamptons-based reality star Frankie Hammer (@the.hammer.files) is on a quest to “surf, party, and have a good time,” and honestly, we can relate.
Milo Munshin
Milo Munshin has a passion for photography (and his dog, Sneakers). The Forever Summer: Hamptons cast member is a student at the New School in New York City but hails from the Hamptons. Milo’s Instagram handle is @milo.m2.
Shannon Sloane
Sag Harbor native Shannon Sloane (@shannon.sloane) lives in Manhattan. After earning her degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology, she plans to pursue a career in public relations and digital marking.
Lottie Evans
As of filming, Lottie is the only college grad among the Forever Summer: Hamptons crew. She currently lives in her hometown — the Hamptons — and has four years of experience as a lifeguard. In Season 1, she seeks to put her duties as a beach attendant aside and start a career in marketing. You can follow her on Instagram, but she'll have to accept your request first.
You can stream Season 1 of Forever Summer: Hamptons on Prime Video now.