Wanna Keep up With Your Favorite 'Forever Summer: Hamptons' Cast Members on IG? Here's How!

The first season of Forever Summer: Hamptons just premiered on Prime Video and the tea is piping hot. Teasers for the series promise plenty of drama among the group of 20-somethings as they “gear up for the most exciting summer of their lives.”

Now that Season 1 has been released, viewers are eager to know more about the college students who make up the cast of Forever Summer: Hamptons. Here’s how to follow them on Instagram.