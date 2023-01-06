This 'Fortnite' Glitch Leaves the Shockwave Hammer Overpowered

The hammer, which was introduced at the start of Season 1 of the new chapter, deals 75 damage to enemies when struck, while also packing 400 damage in a blow to structures. Because of this, players have been able to barrel down whatever is in their path with ease.

Because of how powerful this weapon can be, the developers gave it a cooldown time of 20 seconds after using it four consecutive times, but players have found a glitch to let you use it infinitely.