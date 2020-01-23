We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Fortune Feimster Fans Are Becoming Obsessed With Fortune's Mom

We learn so much about Fortune Feimster from the comedian's hour-long Netflix special, Sweet & Salty. She dives into the topics of growing up in the south, attending an all-woman's college and coming out at 25, as well as her relationship with the church, Hooters and Chili's, and so much more.

But those things aren't exactly what piqued our curiosity about the comedienne. Viewers will notice that the curly haired blonde is introduced to the stage by none other than Fortune Feimster's own mom, Ginger.