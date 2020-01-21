We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Peter Taylor/Netflix

In 'Sweet & Salty,' Fortune Feimster Talks Love Life, Deb Ball, and Her Journalist Career

Fans of The Mindy Project's Fortune Feimster are ecstatic to learn that the comedienne is debuting a new one-hour stand-up special, Sweet & Salty, on Netflix. 

The hilarious North Carolina native returns to her home state to discuss coming of age, church, Chili's, and coming out as a lesbian at the age of 25. 

"Yes, I'm gay, but unlike most people, I didn't come out of the closet," she says in a previous Comedy Central special, where we first learned about this funny woman's talents. "My name is Fortune, I came out of a cookie!"