The Creators of 'Foundation' Are Already Looking Past Season 2

The new Apple TV Plus show Foundation has officially concluded its first season, leaving many sci-fi fans wanting more. The title, which follows protagonist Hari Seldon as he and his cast of costars attempt to create a compendium of human knowledge to save the Galactic Empire, is based on a series of novels of the same name written by Isaac Asimov.

The story told in the show spans hundreds of years, starting 10,000 years after the first book in the series takes place.