'Foundation' on Apple TV Is Every Science Fiction Fan’s Dream

Sometimes, the best TV shows are based on books. And when it comes to the Apple TV Plus science fiction series Foundation , fans are curious if that's the case. The show follows a group of exiled people on a mission to save humanity after the fall of the Galactic Empire. It has all the makings of a successful sci-fi series and, yes, a book. But is that the case?

Is 'Foundation' based on a book?

Foundation is, in fact, based on the series of books by Isaac Asimov. The series was once a trilogy (Foundation; Foundation and Empire; and Second Foundation), though Asimov went on to eventually add sequels and prequels with four additional titles (Foundation's Edge; Foundation and Earth; Prelude to Foundation; and Forward the Foundation). They take place in an intergalactic world created by the author. And now, viewers will get the chance to see it all play out in the TV series.

Thankfully, you don't need to know much about the books in order to follow the TV adaptation for Foundation. But, like shows in the same vein as Game of Thrones, it helps to understand and appreciate the characters as they come to life on the small screen. In the books and on the show, Dr. Hari Seldon believes he knows what to do in order to save humanity. As exiles set out to hopefully prove him right, Brother Day's vision of how to help the human race is very different.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Apple TV Plus

Lee Pace, who plays Brother Day, spoke to Bleeding Cool about the books on which Foundation is based. He was already familiar with the first book in the series and, when he was told about the adaptation, he said he was sure the book series was "too big" to be made into a TV show. But a year later, he was approached to be on the show, and after he read the first scripts, he saw how it could work.