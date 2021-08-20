New Sci-Fi Flick 'Reminiscence' Was Filmed Pre-Pandemic in These Locations

New Sci-Fi Flick 'Reminiscence' Was Filmed Pre-Pandemic in These LocationsBy Anna Garrison
Aug. 20 2021, Published 1:09 p.m. ET
Warner Bros.' latest science-fiction thriller Reminiscence stars Hugh Jackman as a new kind of private investigator, one who navigates the mind. When his client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), disappears, it becomes a cat-and-mouse game through the past to solve the mystery of their present.
The futuristic world of Reminiscence is deeply affected by climate change and operates nocturnally, but where was Reminiscence filmed to achieve the right gloomy atmosphere? Here's everything we know about where the movie was filmed.
Where was 'Reminiscence' filmed? The movie shot in several locations pre-pandemic.
Director Lisa Joy Nolan (of Westworld fame) cast the film in October 2019, only a few months before the coronavirus pandemic took hold. As such, the production team avoided the difficulties other movies did with extra safety precautions and, in some cases, halting production altogether.
Deadline announced that filming took place in New Orleans and Miami from October 2019 to January 2020. Several of the most notable scenes took place at a closed Six Flags theme park in New Orleans, which shut down in 2005 after damage from Hurricane Katrina and has served as a film location since. The park has also hosted other action flicks such as Jurassic World and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.
Several scenes in Reminiscence were filmed in notable Miami locations, such as the Port Miami Bridge, with the Freedom Tower visible in the background. The marshy atmosphere of both New Orleans and Miami is the perfect setting for a science-fiction film where the planet has been devastated by flooding due to climate change.
Where can I watch 'Reminiscence'?
Because Reminiscence is a Warner Bros. film, chances are you aren't likely to see it on Netflix anytime soon. That said, if you're not interested in seeing this film in theaters, the best place to stream it for free is HBO Max.
In a decision that shocked many filmmakers, Warner Bros. announced early in the pandemic that its 2021 slate of films would be released simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming platform.
However, after a new deal with Regal Entertainment, Warner Bros. has reversed this method for 2022 and decided to produce 10 films in 2022 solely for HBO Max that will not appear in theaters. Any other films scheduled for release in 2022 (The Batman, The Flash, and more) will appear exclusively in theaters.
Reminiscence is also available for viewing in theaters beginning Aug. 20, 2021. You can next catch Hugh Jackman in The Music Man on Broadway beginning Dec. 10, 2021, as Harold Hill. Sutton Foster also stars as librarian Marian Paroo.