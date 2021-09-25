What to Know About 'Foundation' Star Alfred Enoch's Career, Girlfriend, and Love Life

If you've been waiting for Apple TV Plus's zealous new sci-fi series adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s praised novels, Foundation , the wait is officially over. Released today, Sept. 24, 2021, the series stars Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, and Alfred Enoch , among others.

Harry Potter fans will undoubtedly recognize Alfred Enoch, who played Dean Thomas in every film in the franchise with the exception of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. It's been quite a while since then, and Alfred has grown into quite the accomplished actor (don't mind us, just wiping drool off our chins).

He's graced both the big and small screens since his days attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but what do you know about him? Does the Foundation star have a girlfriend ? Where else have you seen his face? We're here to fill you in on details about the handsome thespian.

“I turned up in the States with no real idea of what I was dealing with," he told The Guardian . "We were all sitting around in Philadelphia shooting the pilot and I was like, ‘Goodness, what if this happens?’ And a couple of the other actors were like, ‘Viola Davis is playing the lead, it’s a Shonda Rhimes show, obviously we’re getting picked up.’” The now established actor also played the lead in 2020's dystopian drama Executive Order.

He nabbed smaller roles on TV here and there, including in a 2014 episode of Sherlock, until he landed the role of Wes Gibbins in ABC's six-season drama How to Get Away With Murder , which starred Oscar-winner Viola Davis . He credits How to Get Away With Murder with permanently changing his life.

Alfred Enoch grew up in the limelight, as he was just 10 years old when he was cast as Gryffindor student Dean Thomas. After his seven-film run in the Harry Potter franchise, Alfred took on parts in England plays, such as Coriolanus, Timon of Athens, Happy New, Antigone, and The Ballad of Salomon Pavey.

Does Alfred Enoch have a girlfriend?

He does in fact have a girlfriend, who he's been living with in London for most of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Guardian. Considering there don't seem to be photos of his rumored girl plastered on the internet, Alfred is likely a very private dude. Back in 2017, there was tons of gossip swirling about whether or not Alfred was dating his HTGAWM castmate Aja Naomi King. Despite all the signs being there (lots of Insta photos), that was never confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Actors Aja Naomi King, Alfred Enoch, and Jack Falahee

As for the series adaptation of Foundation, the story follows a mathematician living in the fictional Galactic Empire, Trantor, who sees the tragic demise of humankind approaching. He'll do just about anything to save it, no matter how much pushback he receives. Alfred had a few words regarding the premise of Foundation, which he relayed in a teleconference. “I wish it were weird, it would be nice to have a time where a story about the tension between knowledge and power is not apt. Right?"