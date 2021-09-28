The 'Foundation' Showrunner Wants the Sci-Fi Series to Last for 8 Seasons

Science fiction fans and those who love book-to-TV adaptations will likely be interested by the latest offering on Apple TV Plus: Foundation. The drama series, which is based on a set of stories by Isaac Asimov, follows a group of exiles who come together as the "Foundation" to try to plan for the impending fall of the Galactic Empire.

The streaming series stars Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, a math professor who develops the study of psychohistory to make predictions about the future through probability.