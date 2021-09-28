The 'Foundation' Showrunner Wants the Sci-Fi Series to Last for 8 Seasons

The 'Foundation' Showrunner Wants the Sci-Fi Series to Last for 8 SeasonsBy Shannon Raphael
Sep. 28 2021, Published 1:23 p.m. ET
Science fiction fans and those who love book-to-TV adaptations will likely be interested by the latest offering on Apple TV Plus: Foundation. The drama series, which is based on a set of stories by Isaac Asimov, follows a group of exiles who come together as the "Foundation" to try to plan for the impending fall of the Galactic Empire.
The streaming series stars Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, a math professor who develops the study of psychohistory to make predictions about the future through probability.
Six Feet Under actor Lee Pace plays Brother Day (Cleon XII), who is a clone and the leader of the Galactic Empire. The drama also features actors Lou Llobel (Gaal Dornick), Leah Harvey (Salvor Hardin), Terrence Mann (Brother Dusk/Cleon XI), and Alfred Enoch (Raych Seldon).
The first two episodes of Foundation came out on Sept. 24, and viewers may be wondering about the rest of the release schedule for Season 1. Plus, read on to find out about the ambitious plan that creator and showrunner David S. Goyer has for the continuation of the show.
How many episodes of 'Foundation' will there be? When do new episodes come out on Apple TV Plus?
The first season of Foundation will consist of 10 episodes. The first two episodes of the series came out on the same day in September 2021, but only one episode will be released each Friday going forward.
The tenth and final episode of Season 1 will debut on Apple TV Plus on Nov. 19, 2021.
Will 'Foundation' return for Season 2?
Apple TV Plus has yet to announce if the sci-fi series will be renewed for a second season, but creator and showrunner David S. Goyer has big plans for the future of Foundation.
David wants the show to last for eight seasons, and he has already articulated that goal to Apple.
"I don't wanna jinx myself, but Apple knew that this was a big undertaking and they wanted to make sure that I was writing towards something," he shared with Decider. "They asked me the same question, they said, 'In a perfect world, how many seasons do you have in mind?' and I said, 'Eight.' They said, 'Can you take us through all eight [seasons]?' and over the course of about two hours I did take them through all eight [seasons], so hopefully we'll get there. We'll see."
Though the series has already set itself apart from the books, there is still plenty of source material for the show writers to reference if Foundation does continue.
