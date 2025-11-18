Guest on Fox News Says Don't Buy Holiday Gifts for Adults, and the Internet Goes Off "Grandma doesn’t need slippers." By Niko Mann Published Nov. 18 2025, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A guest on Fox News told listeners not to buy gifts for adults during the holiday season, and people are going off about the financial coach on the internet. During a recent segment of The Ramsey Show, guest Jade Warshaw said that "Grandma doesn’t need slippers" while advising folks that they don't need to buy presents for people over 18.

Article continues below advertisement

Folks on Reddit, Instagram, and X were shocked by Jade's comments, and most users disagree with her holiday budget advice. So, why does the financial coach say people don't need to buy holiday gifts for adults?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did a Fox News guest say people don't need to buy holiday gifts for adults?

The Ramsey Show is a radio program about personal finance hosted by expert Dave Ramsey, and Jade gave her opinion about how to budget during the current economy. "Budget, budget, budget," she told the show's co-host, Dana Perino. "You need a plan. Also, remember, adults don't need gifts, OK? Focus on the people in your life who are aged 3 to 18. Grandma doesn’t need slippers. If they don’t live by you, don’t get them a gift."

"Now is not the time to spend and break the bank sending packages across the country, Dana," she continued. "Focus on the people in your life, ages 3 to 18. That's my 30 seconds for you.” Jad's comments about budgeting during the holiday season have the internet shook, and many people called out the idea of not buying gifts for adults.

Article continues below advertisement

One Reddit user exclaimed, "The only thing my mom asked for was slippers. I'm fn getting them cause she deserves." On Instagram, another user agreed wholeheartedly. "My grandma always needs slippers lol." "D--n Grandma can't even get no slippers? She 93. I'm buying two pairs," added another. "I beg to differ. They don’t need EXPENSIVE gifts, but a token such as some freshly baked cookies is always appreciated and makes you feel loved," noted an X user. "Sounds like a war on Christmas," joked one.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is perfect ‘cause I wasn’t gonna buy anything for my Fox-watching family this year anyway," joked another. Even a grandma weighed in on the holiday advice and declared, "Well, THIS Grandma wants those d--n slippers!!!!" According to Newsweek, Jade also said that people are calling in to ask about managing their finances during the current "cost-of-living crisis" while appearing on America’s Newsroom.

Merry Grinchmas Grandma. 😢 Maybe you’ll get new slippers next year pic.twitter.com/hrUDfMNFRj — Ginny (@jennig42) November 18, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

"I am hearing firsthand," said Jade."Yes, the price of housing, rent, mortgages — they’re a problem." Some users compared Jade's advice to Donald Trump’s comments about his tariffs resulting in higher prices during the holiday season. "Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, you know? And maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally," said Trump.