Foxy From 'Unpolished' is the Most Experienced Person at the Salon

Since Unpolished first aired in 2019, fans have become very familiar with the Martone clan and their eclectic way of running a successful hair salon as a family. Through the events of the show, viewers learned an abundant amount of information about each individual involved.

However, the salon's most veteran member, Foxy, mom to Jennifer and grandmother to Bria and Lexi, has seemingly not had as much focal time put on her life as the other regular faces at the salon, and that is why we're breaking down exactly who she is and what she has done, as well as her contributions to Unpolished and the Martone family as a whole.

Foxy has been a hairstylist for 40 years, the longest of anyone in her family.

Foxy, real name Eleanor Varuzzi, has the most storied history in hairstyle work out of anyone in her family, with over four decades of experience under her belt. Although not much is known about the specifics of her life, a few details can be pieced together via the information provided by her family members when they describe her for their reality show.

In one of the earliest released sneak peeks for the series, granddaughter Lexi Martone gave one of the most concise explanations ever shared by a Martone of who her grandmother really is.

"My grandma has been doing hair for 40 years, and she used to have a salon in her house. Then all her clients died because they're like 100," Lexi said in the official show trailer. "We call her Foxy Grandma because, I mean, look at her. She's Foxy. She will tease your hair until there's no tomorrow. She takes people who have no hair and they leave with afros. I don't understand how she does it."

