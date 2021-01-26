Logo
Foxy poses for a photo.
Foxy From 'Unpolished' is the Most Experienced Person at the Salon

By

Updated

Since Unpolished first aired in 2019, fans have become very familiar with the Martone clan and their eclectic way of running a successful hair salon as a family. Through the events of the show, viewers learned an abundant amount of information about each individual involved. 

However, the salon's most veteran member, Foxy, mom to Jennifer and grandmother to Bria and Lexi, has seemingly not had as much focal time put on her life as the other regular faces at the salon, and that is why we're breaking down exactly who she is and what she has done, as well as her contributions to Unpolished and the Martone family as a whole.

foxy from unpolished
Foxy has been a hairstylist for 40 years, the longest of anyone in her family.

Foxy, real name Eleanor Varuzzi, has the most storied history in hairstyle work out of anyone in her family, with over four decades of experience under her belt. Although not much is known about the specifics of her life, a few details can be pieced together via the information provided by her family members when they describe her for their reality show.

In one of the earliest released sneak peeks for the series, granddaughter Lexi Martone gave one of the most concise explanations ever shared by a Martone of who her grandmother really is.

"My grandma has been doing hair for 40 years, and she used to have a salon in her house. Then all her clients died because they're like 100," Lexi said in the official show trailer. "We call her Foxy Grandma because, I mean, look at her. She's Foxy. She will tease your hair until there's no tomorrow. She takes people who have no hair and they leave with afros. I don't understand how she does it."

foxy from unpolished
Exactly how old is Foxy from 'Unpolished'?

The charismatic grandmother of the Martone family is actually 77 years old, but she doesn't allow her advanced age to affect her. Since the show's premiere, she has constantly been full of energy and eager to work as hard and contribute as much as her daughter and granddaughters do on any given day. 

Through it all, Foxy maintains a positive relationship with her clients and claims that she can take even the most damaged hair and make it beautiful once again with the help of copious amounts of teasing and hairspray.

Foxy may be fiercely independent and honest, but she's still cautious.

Despite being the oldest member of the family, Foxy doesn't allow anyone to tell her what to do and remains fiercely independent and brutally honest throughout her appearances on the show.

foxy from unpolished
However, she recently had to take a step back from her usually independent nature as she and the Martone family feared for her safety while the coronavirus pandemic continued to unfold. Foxy decided for some time to relegate herself to her home with her husband at the request of her daughter and granddaughters, but she has since resumed working with the proper safety procedures in place to protect herself and clients.

