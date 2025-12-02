Director Francis Ford Coppola's Net Worth Took a Hit Following His Failed Film 'Megalopolis' Francis Ford Coppola is a bit of an outsider when it comes to his finances. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 2 2025, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There are a lot of dynasties in Hollywood, and we are not referring to the Kardashians. We're talking about families who have dominated the entertainment industry for generations and, yes, have counted on nepotism to keep their successes going. Fun fact: Warner Bros. isn't just a name. There were actually four Warner siblings who built one of the first major Hollywood studios.

The Barrymore family stretches all the way back to 1874, when Maurice Barrymore moved from England to New York City and made his Broadway debut, per Vanity Fair. You probably know his great-times-something granddaughter, Drew. When it comes to sheer size alone, the biggest Hollywood family is the Coppolas. They include Sofia Coppola, Nicolas Cage, Jason Schwartzman, and Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola, whose net worth is not doing very well. Let's take a look.

Francis Ford Coppola's net worth isn't what it used to be.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Coppola's net worth dropped to $5 million after sinking much of his fortune into his 2024 film Megalopolis. "I don’t have any money because I invested all the money, that I borrowed, to make Megalopolis," he explained to producer Rick Rubin on his podcast Tetragrammaton. "It’s basically gone. I think it’ll come back over 15 or 20 years, but I don’t have it now." At the time of the podcast recording, Coppola was 85 years old.

Francis Ford Coppola Filmmaker Net worth: $5 million Francis Ford Coppola is an American filmmaker best known for The Godfather movies and Apocalypse Now. He has won five Academy Awards, including Best Director for The Godfather and Best Original Screenplay for Patton. Birth date: April 7, 1939 Birthplace: Detroit, Mich. Birth name: Francis Ford Coppola Father: Carmine Coppola Mother: Italia Coppola (née Pennino) Marriages: Eleanor Neil​​ (m. 1963; died 2024) Children: Gian-Carlo Coppola (died 1986), Roman Coppola, and Sofia Coppola Education: B.A. in Theatre from Hofstra University and Master of Fine Arts from UCLA

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Coppola "sold two of his Bay Area wineries to finance the $120 million Megalopolis production." It would go on to make just over $14 million at the box office. The movie, which took the director 40 years to bring to fruition, was besieged by issues such as reports that Coppola behaved unprofessionally on set. Per Variety, he allegedly tried to kiss young female actors. Coppola subsequently sued the outlet for $15 million in damages.

Coppola is reportedly using property in San Francisco as collateral for a loan.

The real estate website The Real Deal reported that Coppola is using the Sentinel Building in North Beach, which he purchased in 1973, as collateral for a loan. He bought the iconic seven-story structure, modeled after Manhattan’s Flat Iron Building, for $500,000. Its current value has not been made public.