Who Is F-1 Star Franco Colapinto's Girlfriend? Double Love Triangle Rumors Fuel Intrigue Franco's relationship status seems to change as quickly as his gears. By Ivy Griffith Published May 19 2025, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: MEGA, Instagram / @lettiemng

It's safe to say that Formula 1 star driver Franco Colapinto is as known for his moves off the track as on the track. In 2024, he was embroiled in a rumored public love triangle that gave him a bad boy persona and helped drive up interest in his career.

Article continues below advertisement

So who is Franco's girlfriend now? It's a difficult question to answer, and it's no wonder that he keeps things private after all the headlines that swirled in 2024. But here's what we know about his dating life, and the double love triangle that had F-1 fans buzzing.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Franco Colapinto dating? Well, here's what we know about the woman everyone thought was his girlfriend.

In 2024, rumors began flying that Franco was dating a model named Estelle Ogilvy. The two got together after Estelle dated another Formula 1 driver named Oliver "Ollie" Bearman. It was considered scandalous for Franco and Estelle to start dating after his friend and compatriot broke up with her, but 2024 concluded with rumors that Franco and Estelle were dating.

Of course, true racing fans pointed out that Franco and Estelle had actually dated before she had anything to do with Ollie, so it was a doubly messy situation. After Estelle and Ollie split in mid-2024, she made some TikToks, which she later deleted, hinting that she had been betrayed, although she never went into details.

Article continues below advertisement

A Formula 1 gossip account explained the messy situation, writing, "[Estelle] never denied that she was [Franco's] girlfriend. She then started dating Ollie just around the time it was announced that [he] would be a reserve driver for Hass and Ferrari. Then she said that she was never Franco's girlfriend and they only went on a couple of dates, but that she left him because he was dating other girls. ... Now she's implying that Ollie cheated on her. And [she] follows Franco again."

Article continues below advertisement

And here's what we know about the woman Franco was rumored to be dating on the sly, María Eugenia China Suárez.

So what exactly does that mean about Estelle and Franco? No one really knows. If she's still his girlfriend, they're keeping it pretty quiet. And then, of course, there's María Eugenia China Suárez. Who is that, you might ask? That's the rumored "other woman" that Franco has been linked to in the past year. A year that overlapped the time during which he was linked to Estelle.

In November 2024, right around the time rumors were really starting to heat up about Estelle and Franco getting back together, several fans posted videos to the internet of Franco out in public with a woman named María, whose Instagram account tags her as China Suárez. Yet if they were dating, the relationship seems to be in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

As of May 2025, Maria is sharing photos and videos of herself with Mauro Icardi, an Argentinian footballer. So it would seem that whatever she and Franco may have had going, it's over now.

Franco Colapinto y la trola de la China Suarez en Madrid.…

Franquito NO ES POR AHI¡! pic.twitter.com/5oJCfFs9Zz — Claudia villegas (@Clauudvillegas) November 17, 2024 Source: X / @clauudvillegas