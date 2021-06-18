'WKRP in Cincinnati' Star Frank Bonner Has Sadly Passed Away

Unfortunately, Frank passed away due to complications from an all-too-common condition among older individuals: Lewy body dementia. According to the Mayo Clinic , "Lewy body dementia, also known as dementia with Lewy bodies, is the second most common type of progressive dementia after Alzheimer's disease. Protein deposits, called Lewy bodies, develop in nerve cells in the brain regions involved in thinking, memory, and movement (motor control)."

"People with Lewy body dementia might have visual hallucinations and changes in alertness and attention. Other effects include Parkinson's disease signs and symptoms such as rigid muscles, slow movement, walking difficulty and tremors," the clinic adds in its description of symptoms.

We're sad to hear of the death of #FrankBonner (1942–2021) - Herb Tarlek on WKRP IN CINCINNATI. He also directed more than 150 TV shows including FAMILY TIMES and WHO'S THE BOSS in a 45-year career. https://t.co/lQIOPqGpXz pic.twitter.com/5Ka956VsvW

Frank's daughter Desiree Boers-Kort took to the WKRP in Cincinnati Facebook page to confirm the news as well as share her feelings in the wake of his death.

"I’m deeply saddened to let you know that our beloved Frank Bonner passed away today at age 79," she wrote. "He loved his fans and was still signing autograph requests up until the last few weeks of his illness. Thank you to all who followed his career. He will be forever missed."