What Is Former Detroit Lions Star Frank Ragnow’s Net Worth? Details

Professional athletes are among some of the highest earners in the world and can set themselves up for a lifetime with just a few years of playing for a professional team. This has definitely been the case with the recently retired former Detroit Lions star Frank Ragnow.

Frank began his professional football career with the NFL when he was a first-round draft pick for the Detroit Lions in 2018. Prior to that, he played college football for the Arizona Razorbacks and was a two-time All American player.

What is Frank Ragnow’s net worth?

According to Essentially Sports, Frank’s net worth is an estimated $70 million as of January 2025, which is largely from his highly lucrative NFL career. Following his fourth season with the Detroit Lions, Frank signed a four-year contract extension with the team in May 2021 for $54 million. His base salary for 2025 tallied in at $9,150,000, which is up significantly from his 2024 base salary of $7.9 million with a $12.8 million salary cap. Those impressive financial numbers made Frank the second highest-paid center in the league, per the outlet.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes previously spoke on Frank’s multi-million-dollar deal. “We already view him as a long-term piece, and he is a foundational piece because Frank is a guy that plays the game the right way. He’s everything that we look for and what we want as a Lion,” he said.

Why did Frank Ragnow retire from the NFL?

On Monday, June 2, 2025, Frank shocked sports fans when he took to social media to announce his official retirement after seven seasons in the NFL. "These past couple of months have been very trying as I've come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I'm officially retiring from the NFL," his message on Instagram began.

"I've tried to convince myself that I'm feeling good but I'm not and it's time to prioritize my health and my family's future.” Frank continued. “I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don't.”

"I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life,” he added. “The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can't emphasize this enough, how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all."