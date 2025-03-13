Frank Stallone Doesn't Have a Net Worth as Impressive as His Brother Sylvester Stallone Frank Stallone may not be as famous as his brother, but his net worth is fairly decent nonetheless. By Ivy Griffith Published March 13 2025, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When it comes to multiple members of the same family being famous, it seems like an "all or nothing" kinda of thing. Either the family is chock full of famous faces, or exactly one person strikes it big and everyone else lives their lives in fame-adjacent obscurity. But Frank Stallone, brother of famed actor Sylvester Stallone, seems to fall somewhere in the middle.

He has appeared in at least one of his brother's movies, and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award after he wrote and performed a song for the same film. Yet aside from that, his name recognition comes mostly from his brother. So what is Frank's net worth? Here's what we know.

Frank Stallone's net worth isn't quite as hefty as his brother's.

The Stallone family boasts a few children in Frank and Sylvester's generation. Frank and Sylvester are the only full biological siblings, but there are several half-siblings as well. Frank is four years younger than Sly and earned his own fame after he wrote the song "Far From Over" which appeared in Sylvester's film, Staying Alive.

Frank Stallone Actor and musician Net worth: $2.5 Million Frank Stallone is the brother of famed actor Sylvester Stallone. An actor and musician in his own right, Frank has been nominated for a Golden Globe. Birthdate: July 30, 1950 Birth place: Maryland Marriages: 0 Children: 0

It was that film which earned Frank his Golden Globe nod. And the album the song belongs too was also nominated for a Grammy. Frank's career moves are otherwise less public. When it comes to the money he's earned from his one big shot, his estimated net worth is around $2.5 million.

Frank Stallone has talked about how he feels California has gone downhill, but what else do we know about him?

However, we do know a few things about Frank, despite the fact that he's more private and less famous than his big brother. We know, for instance, that Sylvester and Frank have at least one half-sibling who is around 50 years younger than the two of them.

We also know that Frank was once a dancer, astrologer, and a promoter for women's wrestling. And in 2025, he made headlines after talking about his disdain for the direction that California had gone in over the preceding decades. When he went to the Western state in the 1970s, Frank said it was much better. Not as good as earlier years, but still much better than it is today.

In an interview with Fox News, Frank shared, "I came to California in '79 and it was totally — it was California Dreamin', and I wasn't even in the best time. No, it was a lot better earlier ... but it was real California sunny, you know? Cool. Not much crime. And I drove through downtown — I had to do something yesterday. And the filth, the graffiti and the homelessness is almost like that movie Escape from New York. I mean, it's that scary."