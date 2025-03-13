What Are Frank’s Stallone’s Politics? All About His Political History “I think this guy is so transparent. He’s so phony. He’s a terrible speaker. And he’s a bad governor,” Frank Stallone said of Gov. Gavin Newsom. By Danielle Jennings Published March 13 2025, 1:36 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Being the sibling of a celebrity comes with its own special set of perks and challenges, which Frank Stallone knows all too well. As the brother of the legendary Sylvester Stallone, Frank is familiar with heightened media attention — and that’s what he is now in the middle of due to his political opinions.

Frank, a resident of California since the 1970s, recently voiced his displeasure at the current state of the area — and slammed those in charge, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass.

What are Frank Stallone’s politics?

Frank has repeatedly voiced his support for Donald Trump during each of his presidential terms, as the two have known each other for decades. In keeping with his support of the Republican Party, on Thursday, March, 13, Frank gave a detailed interview with Fox News heavily criticizing California and the deterioration he claims has increased underneath Democratic leadership.

Frank spoke about the state of affairs in Califormia.

“I mean, it’s that scary. I mean, I batten down the window, locks ... You’re talking trash piled four feet high. Just filth,” Frank said before addressing the homelessness in the area. “You’ve just got to move them out. No more of these Winnebagos parked for months on the curb. You know, we got to move. No more pitching tents on sidewalks where people can't walk,” he told the outlet.

“No more pitching tents in front of people’s houses. I mean, when I was going down to the gym, it was so compacted with homeless people. The stench — also that that type of unsanitariness breeds you know ... All kinds of bad stuff … There's a lot of human excrement. It’s just terrible,” Frank added.

He slammed Gov. Newsom’s leadership.

“I think this guy is so transparent. He’s so phony. He’s a terrible speaker. The hands and the hair and everything. He’s just set up to be made fun of, you know what I mean? And he’s a bad governor,” Frank said. He also criticized Newsom’s and Bass’s alleged lax stance on crime in the state, telling Fox News, “I mean, this is such a beautiful state. We’ve got everything. It’s just run wrong. … I mean, the crime. It’s just ridiculous,” he said.

“You know, $900 you can steal and nothing happens. But that, to me, is I’m lost on that one. You know, when I was a kid, you stole a candy bar, you get a kick in the butt,” Frank continued.