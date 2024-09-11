Home > Entertainment > Music Frankie Beverly's Successful Career in Music Certainly Earned Him a Pretty Penny His music made him millions. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 11 2024, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: mega

Fans of funk music — and especially the band Maze — were saddened to learn of the passing of genre icon Frankie Beverly, which happened on Sept. 10, 2024. The announcement was posted to social media by Frankie's family, sharing their desire for privacy and "solitude" during this time.

And Frankie's family aren't the only ones lamenting this loss to the world of music. In fact, he touched many with his soulful lyrics and melodies — and the success of his career certainly didn't hurt his finances, either. What was Frankie's net worth at the time of his passing?

Frankie Beverly's net worth certainly reflected his success in the world of music.

With beloved hits like "Before I Let Go," Frankie and Maze's music touched fans everywhere, and the success of his career certainly proved that. At the time of his death, Frankie's net worth was reported to be around $4 million.

Frankie Beverly Singer, Founder of Maze Net worth: $4 million Frankie was a soul and funk singer best known as a founding member of the band Maze. The group opened for Marvin Gaye on tour, and he was one of the earliest backers of their success. Frankie and Maze's biggest single was "Before I Let Go," which was covered on Beyonce's live album "Homecoming." Birth date: Dec. 6, 1946 Birthplace: Philadelphia, Penn. Birth name: Howard Stanley Beverly Children: Several children with unknown mother(s) Education: Germantown High School

"Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience," his family said in their statement about his death. "During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way. This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude."