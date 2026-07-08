Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Announce "Amicable" Divorce After 10 Years Together “We’re closing one chapter with gratitude and opening the next with bright futures ahead, for us as individuals and especially for our son," they said. By Srimoyee Dutta Published July 8 2026, 7:42 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price, announced their decision to divorce in a joint Instagram post Wednesday, July 1, ending their 10-year relationship.

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The Malcolm in the Middle actor had initially posted a light-hearted video of the family dancing, captioned, “Who says you can’t stay friends with your baby momma?” However, the video drew enough public criticism that Muniz deleted it.

Source: Instagram/@frankiemuniz4

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He then reposted a more direct statement: “Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage.”

The Split Is Entirely Amicable, Both Say

The couple said the decision followed careful consideration, and that they function best as friends and co-parents rather than as a married couple.

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Muniz said the split is amicable and that there’s no ill will between them, emphasizing that their foundation mutual respect remains intact.

“I’m endlessly grateful to Paige for everything she’s done for me and our family. She put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine, and she was always my biggest supporter. That foundation of respect and friendship isn’t going anywhere. We’re excited to keep building Muniz Racing together and to co-parent our boy with the same teamwork and love we’ve always had,” he wrote.

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“We’re closing one chapter with gratitude and opening the next with bright futures ahead, for us as individuals and especially for our son.”

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Price later defended Muniz publicly after he took down the original video, writing in the comments that they were “two adults who know how to be on the same team” and expressing frustration at the criticism he’d received. She also shared a message on her Instagram Stories, saying, “The internet is a scary place. I wish you all a kinder sea.”

The couple has asked for privacy as they navigate the transition.

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Their Relationship Timeline

Muniz and Price met in 2016 at a celebrity golf tournament in California, where Price was covering the charity event as a reporter, and Muniz was competing. While it is unclear when sparks started to fly for the lovebirds, Price shared a photo of Muniz on her Instagram later that year.

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The duo got engaged in November 2018, when Muniz proposed during a lantern festival in Casa Grande, Arizona.

The couple eloped on October 3, 2019, hiking up Camelback Mountain in Arizona and exchanging vows at sunrise, ahead of a larger wedding celebration with family and friends in early 2020.

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“[We] said (expletive) it, I want to marry you tomorrow ... My greatest accomplishment was convincing her to spend her life with me and I love her more now than I ever have," Frankie later shared on Instagram.

They officially wed on February 21, 2020, four years after they met.

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Muniz and Price welcomed their son, Mauz Mosley Muniz, on March 22, 2021. Muniz has previously spoken about how becoming a father changed him. “That was the moment that my life changed forever,” he wrote. “I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me. I didn’t know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him.”