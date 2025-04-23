Frankie Muniz Proudly Shares 'Malcom in the Middle' Cast Reunion Pic of "Mom and Dad" "This is the image we've been waiting on for years." By Ivy Griffith Published April 23 2025, 3:51 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There are some shows that just bring out the old school nostalgia. Malcolm in the Middle, which ran from 2000 to 2006, is one of those shows. Starring Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Erik Per Sullivan and others, the series combined heart and hearty laughs for some feel-good television that grew up a decent cult following through the years.

2025 came with good news for long-time fans of the series. A Malcom in the Middle revival was tapped by Disney+, and most of the original cast are returning to reprise their roles. Frankie shared a pic to his social media showing a cast reunion as they approached filming together anew, and fans were excited to see it coming to life. Here's what we know about the cast reunion and the revival.

Source: MEGA Bryan Cranston (L), Frankie Muniz (Center), and Jane Kaczmarek (R)

Frankie Muniz shares a 'Malcolm in the Middle' cast reunion pic amid anticipated revival.

It's the first time fans of Malcolm in the Middle have been able to see Frankie with his on-screen "mom and dad" in nearly 20 years, and fans were appropriately stoked for the update.

Frankie took to Instagram with the cast reunion pic, captioning it, "Always good to have Mom and Dad around!!" In the pic, Bryan and Jane are beaming proudly as they hug Frankie, who doesn't look to have aged a lot in the past two decades.

Fans immediately took to the comments to share their thoughts, with one writing, "I started watching Malcom last week , took me back to childhood. Now seeing this picture makes a grown man want to cry." Another wrote, "The image we've been waiting for years." Others shared gifs from the show and emojis showing how emotional and excited they are for the revival show.

Here's what we know about that long-anticipated 'Malcolm in the Middle' revival.

With so much excitement about the Disney+ revival, fans are wondering what exactly is in store. There are so many directions the series could take with everyone grown and on to their own lives, but will it feel like the original? That's a tall order for such a beloved show.

According to Variety, a good portion of the main cast has returned, including Frankie, Bryan, and Jane, as have Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield. But Erik Per Sullivan will not return. Instead, he was replaced by The Expanse actor Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

The outlet reports that the summary for the four-episode revival reads, "Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”