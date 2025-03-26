Erik Per Sullivan’s Life Now — What He’s Doing and an Update on His Return to Acting "Please come baaack as Dewey." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 26 2025, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When news broke in late March 2025 that a Malcolm in the Middle reboot was officially happening — with key cast members like Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, and Frankie Muniz set to return — fans immediately grew curious about Erik Per Sullivan. Unfortunately, Variety reported that Erik would not be stepping back into the spotlight to reprise his iconic role as Dewey. Instead, Caleb Ellsworth Clark would be taking on the part.

That, combined with claims that Erik had passed away has sent fans into a frenzy trying to find out where he is now — and, more importantly, if he’s OK. So, where the heck is Erik these days?

Where is Eric Per Sullivan now?

Source: Fox

Erik Per Sullivan is doing "very, very well" these days, according to his former Malcolm in the Middle co-star Jane Kaczmarek, who still keeps in touch with him. However, he has no interest in returning to acting, and his lengthy hiatus from Hollywood proves it.

Jane shared these details in 2024 during Paris Manga, revealing that Erik is now fully focused on his studies. "He’s quite a serious student. He’s studying Victorian literature ... I don’t think he’ll do much acting anymore," she said.

In another clip from the same event, Jane added that Erik attends a "very, very, very prestigious American university" but has asked everyone to keep the school’s name private. She also noted that he’s a huge Charles Dickens fan.

Now 33, Erik seems dedicated to academia rather than the spotlight. While an Instagram page exists that appears to be his official account, some commenters speculate that it’s just a fan page. The account mainly features throwback photos from his childhood and teen years, with no recent glimpses of the former child star.

Erik Per Sullivan starred in 'Malcolm in the Middle' for seven years.

Erik started filming Malcolm in the Middle when he was just 7 years old and stepped away from the show at 14. According to Jane, he simply lost interest in acting, a path that’s not uncommon for former child stars.

Take Bug Hall, for example. The actor, best known for playing Alfalfa in the 1994 film Little Rascals, also stepped away from Hollywood. These days, he lives a deeply religious life on a farm with his wife and five kids. He’s also become politically outspoken, describing himself as a "radical" and "extremist," particularly in his anti-abortion views.

At least Erik has taken a more positive turn, staying focused on his academic pursuits rather than diving back into acting. And while he’s had multiple opportunities to return, including the Malcolm in the Middle reboot, he just doesn’t seem interested.

Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey in the television sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, received the James Joyce Award from @UCDLnH OTD in 2007. He quit acting in 2010. pic.twitter.com/PUCmizrF1U — Just Joyce (@johnstonglenn) February 20, 2023