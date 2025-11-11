People Want to Know Who Fraser Bohm Parents Are As He Moves to Have Murder Charges Dropped Fraser is accused of killing four students in California while driving a speeding vehicle during road rage incident. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 11 2025, 10:28 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / ABC7 News

People want to learn more about the parents of Fraser Bohm, the young man accused of killing four young women in Malibu, Calif., on the Pacific Coast Highway back in 2023. Fraser was driving his vehicle at more than 100 mph when he hit the four Pepperdine University students during an alleged road rage incident, per KTLA News. The victims were seniors at the college and members of the Alpha Phi Sorority.

Fraser reportedly crashed into several parked cars on the highway, killing Peyton Stewart, Deslyn Williams, Niamh Rolston, and Asha Weir, as they walked. The then-22-year-old was driving at more than 100 mph in a 45 mph zone, and he received no injuries. His attorney argued that he should be charged with manslaughter, not murder, because he was fleeing a road rage incident, but a judge denied the motion on Nov. 10, 2025. As the motion is denied, people are curious about Fraser's parents.

Fraser Bohm's parents are Chris and Brooke Bohm.

Fraser was seen entering court with his well-to-do parents, Chris and Brooke Bohm, on Nov. 10 in Van Nuys, Calif., according to the Daily Mail. The young man is currently free on $4 million bail. Brooke and Chris Bohm sent their son to a $31,250 per year college prep school, and they have two other children. Chris is a medical equipment manufacturer executive, and he is divorced from Brooke, who is a photographer.

Brooke received the couple's $8.7 million home in Malibu in the couple's divorce settlement. Brooke and Chris also reportedly gave their son the red BMW that he drove in the accident as a birthday gift on his 18th birthday. A lawsuit was filed by the victims' parents against Fraser, the city of Malibu, the State of California, LA County, and the California Coastal Commission. The lawsuit claims that the PCH was built with a lack of safety standards.

A judge has denied a motion to throw out murder charges against Fraser Michael Bohm, the driver involved in a deadly Malibu crash that killed four Pepperdine University sorority sisters along PCH.



Bohm is charged with four counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with… pic.twitter.com/yD4JQJx9nX — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 10, 2025

Fraser's lawyer, Alan Jackson, argued that the prosecutors were basing the murder case on Fraser's speed when he crashed, saying, "speed cannot be treated as malice, according to California law. And the prosecution must have proof of implied malice for a murder charge, and the prosecution does not have that." The prosecution claims that Fraser knew the stretch of road known as Dead Man's Curve that he was driving on was dangerous, and Judge Rubenson agreed.

'There is no evidence of a road rage incident before the crash. The defendant knew how dangerous it was to drive at 100 mph," he said. "That his actions had a high degree of probability of causing death."