Widowed and Pregnant? Why People Think Erika Kirk Is Expecting Her Third Baby

There have been nonstop rumors flooding the internet since the death of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025. Many of them center around his death and the idea that there’s more to it than meets the eye. But plenty of the chatter has also shifted to his now-widowed wife, Erika Kirk, whom he married in 2021.

Some have accused the widow of joining a dating app just weeks after her husband's death, while others have claimed she’s having an affair with Vice President JD Vance. And now, the latest rumor making the rounds is that she’s pregnant with her third child. But is there actually any truth to it? Here’s what we know.

Is Erika Kirk actually pregnant with her third child?

Claims started popping up in November 2025, about two months after Charlie Kirk’s death, that Erika Kirk was pregnant with the couple’s third child. But there’s no real evidence that Erika is expecting, as she hasn’t made any public announcement or shown any photos suggesting she’s pregnant. Snopes even looked into it and found no proof to back up the rumor. So yeah, this one earns a big, bold “fake news” stamp.

Still, we did find a few things that might’ve helped this rumor grow some legs. A Facebook post shared on Oct. 27, 2025, by an account called The World Today showed two photos, one of Erika and Charlie together, and another of Erika crying while holding what looks like an ultrasound photo.

The caption read, “Baby #3 is on the way, and while Charlie may not be here in person, his legacy will be waiting at the door.” The post also included a supposed quote from Erika that said, “This child was conceived in love but will grow up without knowing the man who dreamed of holding them.”

But here’s the thing: There are no posts or photos like that anywhere on Erika’s social media, and she’s never said anything close to those words. The photo of her holding the ultrasound appears to be AI-generated. Still, the post was shared over and over again, which only fueled the rumor even more.

What really convinced people it might be true is that The World Today has over a million followers on Facebook, which makes it look trustworthy. But follower count doesn’t equal credibility, as accounts can easily buy fake followers to make themselves seem more reputable. And to top it off, that same account later posted on Nov. 10, 2025, that Elon Musk bought ABC, which hasn’t happened, at least not yet.

How old are the two kids Erika Kirk does have?