Folks Have Bad Things to Say About Elon Musk's Grokipedia — Is It Racist? Musk once called its competitior Wikipedia "Wokepedia." By Niko Mann Published Nov. 4 2025, 1:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The billionaire owner of X, Elon Musk, has created a competitor to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia called Grokipedia, an AI-generated alternative. However, controversy is brewing as folks note that Grokipedia is biased, racist, and full of plagiarism and misinformation.

Article continues below advertisement

Musk allegedly founded Grokipedia in an attempt to create "an open source, comprehensive collection of all knowledge," but it has since become mired in controversy.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is the Grokipedia controversy?

Musk launched Grokipedia in October of 2025, and it has quickly become controversial due to plagiarism and misinformation. The AI-generated encyclopedia also uses anti-trans terminology and pushes far-right ideology, according to The Guardian. The platform is also a plagiarist, and at least 885,279 articles on Grokipedia during the first week were taken straight from Wikipedia. Grokipedia also omits the controversy sparked by Musk after he gave the Nazi salute at Donald Trump's inauguration.

The emeritus professor at Emmanuel College, Cambridge, Peter Burke, says that Musk may be using the platform for "political manipulation." "If it’s Musk doing it, then I am afraid of political manipulation,” he said. "I am sure some of it will be overt to some readers, but the problem may be that other readers may miss it." He added that many Grokipedia entries often gave "an air of authority it shouldn’t have."

Article continues below advertisement

People are saying Grokipedia promotes racism.

In addition to plagiarism, Grokipedia is also racist and spreads disinformation. For instance, the platform whitewashed Adolf Hitler's plan to kill Jewish people and called the Holocaust an "unintended outcome of bureaucratic radicalization."

Article continues below advertisement

"The historiographical debate on the intent and functionality of Nazi racial policies, particularly the Holocaust, centers on whether the systematic extermination of Jews was the fulfillment of Adolf Hitler’s premeditated master plan or the unintended outcome of bureaucratic radicalization and wartime improvisation." Grokipedia also uses the outdated and offensive word "mulatto" to describe mixed-race people during slavery, and it incorrectly implies that it was mainly mixed-race and "free blacks" who owned enslaved people in the antebellum South.

This is the opening of the Grokipedia entry on George Floyd. I think we can all agree that Floyd did not become well known around the world because of his "lengthy criminal record." Opening the entry this way is seemingly an attempt to manufacture consent for his killing.



[image or embed] — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@rmac.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 11:46 AM

Article continues below advertisement

Grokipedia also describes George Floyd as a criminal instead of a Black man murdered by the police in Minneapolis, Minn. The entry begins with, "George Perry Floyd Jr. (October 14, 1973 - May 25, 2020) was an American man with a lengthy criminal record including convictions for armed robbery, drug possession, and theft in Texas from 1997 to 2007."

"On May 25, 2020, Floyd was arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a store clerk reported that he had used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase cigarettes," the post continues. "During the arrest, which involved resistance from Floyd who repeatedly stated he could not breathe even before being placed prone, officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds while Floyd became unresponsive."