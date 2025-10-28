Elon Musk Is Hoping Grokipedia Will Be More Popular Than Wikipedia — What Is It? Is the truth in the room with us? By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 28 2025, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: Mega/Grokipedia

In what feels like another attempt to destroy an established brand, Elon Musk has rolled out something called Grokipedia. Based on the name alone, you can probably guess what it's meant to compete with: Wikipedia. Obviously, Wikipedia isn't perfect, but neither is X, the social media platform owned by Elon.

Article continues below advertisement

In a post to X dated Oct. 27, 2025, Elon announced that Grokipedia version. 0.1 was ready to rumble. "Version 1.0 will be 10X better," he wrote, "but even at 0.1 it’s better than Wikipedia imo." How do you access Grokipedia? All you need is the internet and a desire to play fast and loose with the facts.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to access Grokipedia.

One can access Grokipedia the same way they use Wikipedia. Simply go to Grokipedia.com and start searching. The first thing you'll notice is the layout is nearly identical to Wikipedia's. There are subtle differences, as in the wording of somethings. For example, if you look at Aileen Wuornos' Wikipedia page you can check out her early life. Over on Grokipedia, you can read about her early life and formative influences.

Grokipedia users have been sharing the similarities and differences between it and Wikipedia on social media. Anna Matson, who describes herself as an investigative journalist in her X bio, posted screenshots of RFK Jr.'s Grokipedia and Wikipedia pages. She excitedly pointed out that he is not referred to as an anti-vaxxer on Grokipedia, whereas he is on Wikipedia. Although RFK Jr. claims he is not, he is widely regarded as a virulent anti-vaccine advocate.

Article continues below advertisement

As of October 2025, Wikipedia has more than 7 million articles in English. There are also articles in almost every language that you can think of. Grokipedia has 885,279 articles available. When an X user asked Grok to explain the key differences between Grokipedia and Wikipedia, it replied by saying the former prioritizes "maximum truth-seeking over consensus-driven editing." Is the truth in the room with us?

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk does not like Wikipedia.

According to The New York Times, Elon started referring to Wikipedia as Wokepedia. Co-founder Jimmy Wales addressed this attack while appearing on The Interview, a weekly podcast from The Times. "That type of attack is counterproductive," Jimmy told host Lulu Garcia-Navarro. The way he looks at it, if conservatives flee the platform because they think it's too woke, that's bad. On the other hand, it could attract more left-leaning people. Neither is ideal.

Jimmy has spoken to Elon a few times in the past, and the two have exchanged texts now and again. Following the debate around the Nazi salute Elon performed, the SpaceX founder told Jimmy he didn't like the way Wikipedia was portraying that moment. When Jimmy checked Wikipedia, it delivered the facts: people thought the hand gesture meant one thing, and Elon denied that's what it was.