Did Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Kirk Join a Dating App Already? "Not Erika Kirk already making the rounds on the dating apps." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 29 2025, 4:47 p.m. ET

Just two and a half weeks later, an eagle-eyed internet sleuth spotted something unusual: did Erika Kirk join a dating app, less than a month after losing her husband in such a traumatic way? Here's what we know.

Did Charlie Kirk's widow Erika Kirk join a dating app?

Erika's behavior has been under the public microscope since losing her husband. From her oddly intimate hug on stage with President Donald Trump to her seemingly bubbly and gleeful behavior just weeks after losing Charlie, her actions have been notable, to say the least. But did she go so far as to join a dating app?

On Threads and elsewhere on the internet, sleuths believed they had spotted Erika on dating apps. A post, claiming to be by Erika herself, read, "After losing Charlie last week, I wasn't sure how to move forward. But God put a new mission in my heart: helping young Christians find one another. That's why I'm proud to introduce Faith & Fellowship, our new dating app. Yes, I'm on it too!" However, Snopes pointed out that the widely circulated post came from a fake screenshot made by a satire account on Reddit.

The user who originally posted the fake screenshot to r/TOTALLYREALTWEETS, u/SOYBOYPILLED, verified their status as a satire poster in a thread on r/LateStageCapitalism. They explained, "My motivation is singular: to make people laugh. I am of course well aware that people often fall for my work, think that it's real. I would argue that's always the case with satire, and that the hallmark of effective satire is that which strains believability to its limits."

While she's not on a dating app, Erika has shared her "rules for dating" in the past.

So, it would seem that the rumor is false and Erika is not on dating apps yet. However, if and/or when Erika does decide she's ready to move on, she has clearly stated some rules she has for dating which center on her Christian beliefs.

While speaking on a Turning Point: USA podcast, Erika explained that there are some things she believes should be saved for marriage. And those things go beyond sex. In fact, Erika explained, you shouldn't treat your boyfriend or girlfriend as though you are engaged.

She also explained that she and Charlie had clearly defined roles in their relationship, and that even strong women who have strong opinions about the way things should be in their relationship need to give their husbands the "respect" she says they deserve.

