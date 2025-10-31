Following an Intimate Hug, Rumors Are Swirling About Erika Kirk and JD Vance Vance is married, but that didn't stop people across the internet from speculating that there was something going on. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 31 2025, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

The death of Charlie Kirk has left massive reverberations across politics, but it also left Erika, Charlie's widow, in a profound state of mourning. Erika has continued to appear in public in the weeks since Charlie's death, and she seems totally focused on continuing his conservative legacy.

Now that it's been more than a month since Charlie's death, though, some are wondering whether Erika is dating anyone else. Here's what we know.

Is Erika Kirk dating anyone?

If Erika is dating anyone, it's not a relationship that she has announced publicly. Although she has appeared in public repeatedly since Charlie's death, it has mostly been at events designed to honor her husband's legacy. She might eventually find herself dating again, but her husband has only been dead for a matter of weeks, and she is also a mother who is parenting two young children by herself now.

It's possible, of course, that Erika is in a more private relationship, and that would be totally understandable on a human level, considering that she might be looking for solace or comfort. If she's in that sort of relationship, though, she has not made that relationship public, and it might be some time before she decides to. For now, her public focus is squarely on extending Charlie's legacy.

Is Erika Kirk having an affair with JD Vance?

The reason people started speculating about Erika Kirk's dating life is because of images of her hugging Vice President JD Vance at the University of Mississippi on Oct. 30 as part of the "This is the Turning Point" tour. The hug looked particularly intimate, with Erika caressing Vance's head and Vance holding Erika's waist. Of course, Vance is married, but that didn't stop people across the internet from speculating that there was something going on.

“No one will ever replace Charlie….but I do see some similarities of my husband in JD…Vice President JD Vance”

~Says Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk.



These words seem out of place…much like her leather pants. pic.twitter.com/2SJ384AEWZ

"JD Vance and Erika Kirk are one inappropriate appearance away from claiming that God spoke to them and they have to get married now," one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Erika Kirk says she sees similarities between her late husband and JD Vance," another person added. "Anyone else thinking they’re auditioning for the First Couple of Christian Nationalism?"

There's no hard evidence to suggest that the two of them are in a relationship, but the speculation has made some wonder whether they might be seeing each other quietly. While it would certainly be news if the vice president were having an affair with a woman who was also prominent in the world of conservative politics, it's unclear whether it would actually be much of a problem for their supporters.

After all, Donald Trump is a thrice-divorced man who has been accused and found liable for sexual assault, so it seems unlikely that a run-of-the-mill affair would ruffle all that many feathers.