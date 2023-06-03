Home > Viral News > Trending Women All Have the Same Freckle on Their Wrist and It's Freaking People Out Twitter user Aaryn Whitely posted photos of her wrist, along with the wrists of a few friends, and made the claim that every woman has a freckle in the middle of their wrist. By Mark Pygas Jun. 3 2023, Updated 9:44 a.m. ET Source: Twitter

Twitter user Los_Writer recently took to the social media platform to prove that almost everyone had a mark from where they got stabbed with a pencil as a kid. The tweet received thousands of responses with people sharing photos of their battle wounds.

And now, it appears that most women also have something else in common. A few days ago, Twitter user Aaryn Whitely posted photos of her wrist, along with the wrists of a few friends, and made the claim that every woman has a freckle in the middle of their wrist.

"Ladies... you got a freckle on the middle of your wrist or is this a myth," Aaryn asked.

ladies..... u got a freckle on the middle of ur wrist or is this a myth lmao pic.twitter.com/VpwkkeWKTj — aaryn ✰ (@aarynwhitley) May 22, 2019

As it turns out, a lot of women had a freckle in the same exact place. The tweet has so far received over 20,000 retweets and 50,000 likes. Over 9000 comments were sent in reply, with many women sharing photos of their own freckles.

"I also have one on my left wrist but it isn't perfectly centered like this one," one user wrote.

(I also have one on my left wrist but it isn't perfectly centered like this one) pic.twitter.com/QXDEnPF6dw — Ani-Mia (@AniMiaOfficial) May 29, 2019

Another added: "Yeah this is wild."

Yeah this is wild pic.twitter.com/j5zTjS2nvk — mal ✨ (@malwestie) May 26, 2019

It's fair to say that people were pretty shocked by the discovery.

"I mean I guess," one user joked. Only to have another user point out that they did indeed have a darker freckle in the middle of their wrist.

I mean I guess pic.twitter.com/EnUFbzH5Ke — Madeline (@maddietheginge) May 25, 2019

"Low key freaking out," another user added, seemingly shocked by the trend.

Low key freaking out pic.twitter.com/GlGGlKVWPZ — Frey (@Freyyx) May 25, 2019

"I was like 'nah' but apparently I keep my wrist freckle under my watch," one Twitter user added.

I was like “nah” but apparently I keep my wrist freckle under my watch pic.twitter.com/wC6nTyMkdx — b 💕 (@_brrandi99) May 27, 2019

Another user had a similar experience, adding: "I was like haaaa not me. Then I looked at my left wrist."

I was like haaaa not me. Then I looked at my left wrist 😂 pic.twitter.com/zU0jHMcDWj — Karissa Pukas (@KARISSAPUKAS) May 26, 2019

One user asked what we're all thinking: "Okay.. but why do we all have dis?!"

Okay.. but why do we all have dis?! 😅 pic.twitter.com/WrsVmmxjbj — Kait (@KaitNicholexo) May 26, 2019