Freddie Gibbs Jim Jones
Here's the Truth About Freddie Gibbs' Long-Lasting Beef With Jim Jones

By

Dec. 15 2021, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

The very public, very messy feud between rappers Freddie Gibbs and Jim Jones has been going on for several years now. Most recently, they were caught going at it in a Miami brawl in December 2021.

Because there’s been such a long-lasting issue between the two rappers, fans are curious to know the truth about what’s really going on. It doesn’t look like a single white flag will be waving between Freddie and Jim anytime soon. Here’s what you should know.

Jim Jones
What really happened in Miami between Freddie and Jim?

Freddie and some members of his crew were eating dinner at a restaurant called Prime 112 in Miami when Jim and his crew noticed them there. According to The Sun, running into each other unexpectedly led them straight to a problematic altercation. Freddie's crew reportedly attacked Jim’s crew after some sort of verbal clash took place.

Whatever words were exchanged between the men were enough to cause a major fight to ensue. According to witnesses on the scene, it was Freddie and his friends who happened to be on the receiving end of the brawl.

Freddie Gibbs
How did the beef between Freddie and Jim start in the first place?

Butting heads in Miami isn’t the first time Freddie and Jim have had a problem in public. Let’s rewind back to 2014 when Freddie apparently branded Jim a “p---y" after there was speculation over Jim’s involvement in a shooting. According to a statement from Freddie obtained by the New York Post, a gunman ran over to his car firing several shots inside.

Freddie described the scene saying, “They tried to kill Tupac. They tried to kill me. I’m still alive." When questioned about why he would be a target to a shooter, he responded repetitively saying, “I’m Freddie Gibbs. They tried to kill me, but I’m still alive."

Security footage wasn’t helpful at the time with identifying the shooter, who was dressed in a dark hoodie.

DJ Akademiks has chimed in.

DJ Akademiks is another well-known member of the hip-hop community who knows quite a bit about the situation between Freddie and Jim. In fact, he's currently beefing with Freddie himself.

He was quick to hop on Twitter to make a few comments about the situation that occurred in Miami. In one tweet Akademiks wrote, “Freddie Gibbs, are you OK?" It was clearly sarcasm and he went about it using all capital letters.

In another tweet, he posted, “WTF … Me and him was supposed to have a boxing match. … He already caught a case of da beats? WTF.” He further insinuated that Freddie would be willing to use his law enforcement connections to come out on top.

Akademiks wrote, "Freddie Gibbs definitely telling his police officer dad and district attorney brother on Jim Jones." With other members of the hip-hop community weighing in on the drama, the buzz probably won’t be dying down anytime soon.

