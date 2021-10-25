After Losing His Son Last Year, Rapper Freeway Mourns the Death of His Daughter

On Oct. 29, 2020, the 42-year-old rapper took to Instagram to announce the death of his son, Jihad Pridgen. At the time, Jihad was following in his father's footsteps and stepping into the music scene, going by the stage name SnowHadd.

"God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt," Freeway wrote in a post dedicated to his son. "Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise[d] the next breath."