Peter Scolari and His Wife Stacy Were Together For Nearly Two Decades Before His Death

In 2021, we were forced to say goodbye to a number of TV and film veterans. In addition to Arrested Development’s Jessica Walter and The Goldbergs star George Segal , Michael K. Williams died only months before his 54th birthday.

Now, it was reported that Broadway star, Peter Scolari, died on Oct. 21, and fans and famous friends alike took to social media to share their condolences.

Peter made his television debut as a supporting character in Goodtime Girls and later went on to star alongside Tom Hanks in Bossom Buddies, which aired for two years before its cancellation.