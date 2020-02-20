We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
featured-flu-vaccine-1582216485139.jpg
Source: Focus Features

Woman's Friend Lies About Getting Flu Vaccine to Visit Her Newborn Baby

By

A new mom posted to Reddit's "Am I the A-hole?" wondering if she would be wrong to break off a friendship "over a flu vaccine." It started with a simple request. She just had a baby! And, like any health-conscious new mom, she writes, "I've been telling friends and family that if they want to meet my baby in their early months of life, they have to get their vaccinations."

Makes sense, right? Newborn babies haven't been able to develop their immune systems, they're more susceptible to germs than older people, and the flu is a massive concern right now. Newborn babies and elderly people are at particular risk. The flu can be deadly if it's contracted by the wrong, vulnerable person. So, OP wanted everyone to get the flu vaccine before meeting her kid. 