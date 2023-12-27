Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Sparks Controversy by Wearing Blue Sequined Wedding Gown at Friend's Ceremony One woman is wondering if she committed a fashion faux pas by wearing her wedding dress — a dazzling blue sequined gown — to a friend's wedding. By Allison DeGrushe Dec. 27 2023, Published 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images / Reddit / u/mononokegirl_

When it comes to wedding fashion, remember this golden rule: Don't steal the spotlight from the happy couple! And unless you're the bride, showing up in a white dress is a major fashion faux pas alert. Now, even if you follow the rules, brace yourself for encounters with bridezillas — keep scrolling for the drama unfolding in the wildly popular "Am I the A------" (AITA) subreddit.

The original poster, who goes by the handle u/Lopsided_Phone_4737, revealed that she may have accidentally ruffled a bride's feathers by wearing a wedding dress to her friend's nuptials. Is she the culprit of a bridal blunder?! Check out the full story below, and stick around for the wild ride of the internet's reaction!

This woman faced severe criticism for wearing her blue sequined wedding dress to a friend's wedding.

In the now-viral post, shared on Dec. 21, 2023, the OP revealed that she had married her husband two years ago in a blue sequined gown that she also wore to her high school prom. She described her wedding dress as a "long sequin dress in deep dark blue with one sleeve."

She proudly paraded that cherished gown around town at every fancy shindig she could find. As she eloquently put it, that sequined dress is "basically the only one fancy dress I own" — plus, she couldn't afford to buy another one.

But hold onto your sparkly hats because here's where the plot thickens! The OP plunged into questionable territory by deciding to re-wear the legendary blue dress for her friend Ciara's wedding. Why, you ask? Well, Ciara had a dark blue color scheme going on and requested that guests wear "fancy attire."

"I thought my dark blue dress would be fine," the OP rationalized, also pointing out that a majority of the other guests were parading around in dresses even fancier than hers. "It's not white, and it's not even remotely close to a wedding dress. I also didn't feel like wasting money on another fancy dress that I wouldn't ever wear again."

As the OP made her grand entrance, the bride went into full meltdown mode and totally "lost it." Ciara, who had been a guest at the OP's wedding and witnessed the blue sequined gown in action as the bridal attire, unleashed a storm of fury right in front of her groom and the guests about the darn dress.

"[She said] that what I did was horrible and that no one shows up at a wedding in a wedding dress," the OP wrote. She added, "I tried to reason with her, saying that the dress isn't a wedding dress, it's the only fancy piece of clothing I own… She didn't listen and kept yelling at me to the point her bridesmaids and her husband started trying to calm her down."

Feeling completely overwhelmed, the OP and her husband decided to leave the wedding early. Upon returning home, the OP received texts from Ciara, who blamed the OP for "upstaging" her on the happiest day of her life and "driving a wedge between her and her husband" who had told her that she "overreacted massively."

Although the OP ignored the texts and believed her friend was "being unreasonable," she admitted a lingering doubt, stating that "a part of me thinks that I was an AH because I wore the dress to my own wedding.”

Many fellow Redditors rallied in support of the OP and her blue dress.

The post garnered over 300 comments from many supportive Redditors defending the OP, emphasizing that her blue sequined dress bore no resemblance to a traditional wedding gown.

"It's not a wedding dress, it's a nice dress you happened to wear to your wedding," one person wrote in the comment section. "Absolutely no one else there would've thought you were wearing a wedding dress. You respected her wishes, she was just being nasty and embarrassed herself."

A second Redditor said, "This is your 'fancy occasion' dress that you wore to prom and multiple other events and just happened to wear to your wedding. It's not a wedding dress, and [Ciara] manufactured a conflict where no one would have even been the wiser. You didn't drive a wedge between her and her husband, she did by acting ridiculously."

"NTA. I am so curious to know what the other guests were thinking as they watched her yell at OP for wearing a blue dress to a wedding with blue as the color theme lol," a third Redditor responded. "That must have looked absolutely unhinged to them."