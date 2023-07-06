Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok The Internet Is Shaming This Woman for Wearing a White Gown to Someone Else's Wedding In a viral video, a woman wore a white dress to a wedding and is facing major backlash online. Interestingly, she has responded. Details here. By Tatayana Yomary Jul. 6 2023, Published 10:55 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@drobach/mamalana95

It’s time to talk about a somewhat controversial topic: Wedding etiquette. Many folks believe that there are certain rules wedding guests should adhere to when attending a ceremony — from bringing a gift for the couple to arriving at the ceremony on time.

Should a guest not adhere to the (sometimes unspoken) ruleset, they become the subject of gossip at the function, or maybe even a stern talking to from the newlyweds. Currently, social media is in an uproar after a viral TikTok video shows a woman wearing a white dress to someone else's wedding. Interestingly, there are multiple sides to the story, and folks are standing 10 toes down on their opinions. Here’s the 4-1-1.

A TikTok user shared that a woman wore a white dress to a wedding where she was a guest.

Baby... some folks truly have all the audacity in the world. In a July 5, 2023 TikTok video, creator Kristina Drobach, aka @drobach, shared a video of a woman wearing a white dress to a wedding. “Reposting my viral dress video, storytime coming today,” Kristina captioned the video.

As the video starts, you see the camera focused on a female guest at a wedding wearing a white dress that’s giving major bridal vibes. “This girl wore a legit WHITE dress to my friend’s wedding,” the text in the video reads as the woman is seen recording the nuptials and talking with other guests.

At the end of the video, you see a quick shot of the newlyweds showing that the bride who also wore a white dress, and it low-key proves the creator’s point. In a follow-up video, Kristina shared that she has been friends with the bride for nearly 10 years. “When I received the invitation, the vibe of the whole wedding was forest fairy, so they suggested colors like green, brown, beige, like earthy colors,” Kristina explained. “Therefore, I personally picked a green dress.”

Kristina said that she and her partner got to the wedding late and heard people talking about a woman wearing a gown. “Nobody told her there because they didn’t want to ruin the wedding and didn’t want to ruin the vibe, but everybody was talking about it,” Kristina said. Interestingly, Kristina said that one of the workers at the venue approached her and her fiancée and asked if the woman in the white dress was the bride. The conversation occurred before the bride came out for the wedding.

“So the bride was extremely upset because she saw this lady wearing a gown even before her official walk through the altar,” Kristina said. “She told her husband, the groom, and I guess nothing has been said to the lady.” Kristina shared that two more people wore white dresses including “the bride’s mother, which is acceptable” and another woman who wore a “short bandage dress.”

The creator said that while the short bandage dress “was not super cool, but fine,” because she wasn't likely to be mistaken for the bride. However, the woman who everyone talked about actually wore a gown that is reminiscent of a wedding gown. “I think it’s pretty well known around the world that you’re not supposed to outshine the bride and first of all wear white, second of all wear a white gown,” Kristina said. “I mean that’s just ethical standards.”

Kristina shared that the woman who wore the white dress created a TikTok centered around the dress and credited her for being smart enough to launch her profile. And while the woman shared that she was given various color options, including white, Kristina said “It’s common sense” not to select the color. Interestingly, after Kristina’s video hit 20 million views, the woman who wore the white gown found out and told her husband. The woman's husband told the groom, who sent Kristina three nasty voice notes.

“Like, absolutely disgusting voice messages, which we will take care of obviously,” Kristina said. Kristina ended the video by sharing that she had not intended to disrespect or offend the woman. She said that the “moral of the story is if you’re ever invited to a wedding and you’re a girl, make smart choices of the color of your dress.”

TikTok users agree that the woman was wrong for wearing a white dress to the wedding.

Truth be told, it’s not common for folks on TikTok to share similar opinions, but the congregation is aligned on the fact that the woman should not have worn the white dress. “My friend had white on their color palette. When I asked, they said it was part of the color theme for their wedding, but to not wear white,” one person commented. “It screams, 'I wanted to be the bride,'” another user shared.

