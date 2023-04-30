Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: TikTok/@vsp_.georgecc.edit The "Me at My Wedding" TikTok Trend Will Make You Laugh — And Unexcited To Get Married Both men and women are participating in the “Me at My Wedding” TikTok trend, and the idea will make you laugh — but maybe unexcited to get married. By Emma Saletta Apr. 30 2023, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

Weddings are supposed to be a happy day for a bride and groom, but a TikTok trend has shown that not to be the case for all — and the honesty of that feeling is quite hilarious. Both men and women are participating in the “Me at My Wedding” TikTok trend, and the videos they’ve shared are priceless.

Article continues below advertisement

Like other TikTok trends, users get creative. For those who want to see what the buzz is about, or maybe join the trend, read the details below to see how you can.

What to do for the “Me at My Wedding” TikTok trend.

Users participating in the "Me at My Wedding" TikTok trend create videos consisting of clips or photos of themselves, celebrities, or cartoons wearing casual clothes or looking bored or angry with the words “Me at My Wedding” in the first clip or photo. A few seconds later, they will then look happy, and often dressed for a special occasion, while sharing a phrase expressing why they look excited and dressed up — but it's not for their wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, it's all in good fun, but the faces in the first photo or clip are the opposite of what every bride or groom would want to see on their significant other's face while walking down the aisle.

Here’s what most users are doing for their “Me at My Wedding” TikTok videos.

The videos posted that follow the trend have growing similarities with one another. One user took the celebrity route, and posted a video of clips of Euphoria character Maddy Perez. Others took the photo route, with one user featuring multiple photos of them wearing casual clothes before ending the video with a photo of them in a fancy suit. Almost all of the posts are also showing one individual rather than a group of people. However, there have been videos posted that show two people at most.

Article continues below advertisement

However, most of the videos following this trend are playing the same sound in the background, which is a slow beat from the song "New Person, Same Old Mistakes" by Tame Impala. Videos that have not gone this route have primarily used hip-hop songs instead. Another commonality is that the videos consist of the second phrase comparing their wedding looks to a "downfall" of a place, person, or even a teacher — which apparently makes them happy!

There already was a growing “Me at My Wedding” TikTok trend before this one.

In early 2022 and into 2023, the "Me at My Wedding" TikTok trend was growing for another reason. Instead of showing off facial expressions, users were showing off their killer dance moves, mostly to the hit Shakira song "Hips Don't Lie".