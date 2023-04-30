Home > Viral News > Trending Source: tiktok Woman Accidentally Records Herself Getting Fired from Remote Job While Doing TikTok Trend A woman said that while she was filming a Wes Anderson style clip for TikTok, she inadvertently recorded the exact moment she learned she was fired. By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 30 2023, Published 10:01 a.m. ET

There really doesn't seem to be any rhyme or reason as to why things trend on TikTok, and some of them can be really annoying and/or downright offensive, like the "steal your man" trend.

And while there are throngs of ridiculous dance trends that'll make you want to get the 11 seconds of your life you just wasted watching some mirthless 20-something-year-old in a trendy outfit gesticulate spasmodically in front of a camera, there are others that require a bit more careful planning.

One of the more recent trends pays homage to filmmaker Wes Anderson's style of editing/cinematography, and one user on the platform who posts under the username @sohltrain, wanted to get in on the action.

She probably thought that she was just going to record herself on an average workday, what she didn't bargain for was that her story would have a narrative arc that saw her dealing with real-life adversity.

That's because the TikToker learned during the filming of her Wes Anderson-style clip that she would be getting fired from her job, and managed to record the exact moment she learned she was no longer gainfully employed.

Source: TikTok | @sohltrain

She begins the video with her banging her head against the wall. A text overlay reads: "I was trying to film a cute Wes Anderson-style WFH and accidentally filmed myself getting fired??!"

The clip then transitions to a title card that reads: "Getting fired from my job what the f---" before cutting to her getting out of bed. Then there's a quick cut to her preparing her morning cup of coffee, which then segues into her brushing her teeth.

The next few shots are of her sitting at her workstation in her robe when she receives the email informing her that her position with the company has been terminated. "*real time opening the email" another overlay reads.

The next shot is of her holding hands with someone outside for a "mental health walk" before the clip ends on a hopeful note of her walking a dog. The final overlay reads: "Onward to better things"

She adds in a caption for the video: "I debated if I should even post this, but if you got laid off too just know you’re not alone" One commenter who saw her clip was tickled by her dog's reaction to her losing her job: "The pup’s sorry for your troubles but JAZZED FOR YOUR TROUBLES"

Another one said that her video perfectly captured the essence of Wes Anderson's work: "This is actually the MOST accurate Wes Anderson video I’ve seen, utter aesthetic tragedy" which was a sentiment echoed by someone else who penned, "this is actually the correct Wes Anderson aesthetic (so sorry for the layoff!! right there with ya)"

Others called the trend on TikTok, along with the current employment landscape of folks getting fired en masse is a current issue many millennials are currently facing: "This is millennial core rn, Wes Anderson and everyone getting fired."

