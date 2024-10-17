“Guess They Forgot I Was Recording?” — Woman Catches Friends Dissing Cleaning Habits Behind Her Back

A woman recording her last day cleaning up her place before she was set to move ended up catching an accidental conversation her friends had when she left the room. Summer (@summer.ipock) inadvertently recorded her pals talking smack about her poor cleanliness when she wasn't around, and TikTokers had some thoughts about this back-biting upkeep slander. "My friends came to stay bye since I'm moving. ... I had to go outside and I guess they forgot I was recording???" She writes in a text overlay of the video.

One of her friends can be heard saying at the onset of the video, "Someone else is here," before one of them walks off camera. "Have you been painting?" The other responds, "No this is dust," which prompts the other to inspect the dust that had collected on their friend's body as a result of them helping Summer move out of her place.

"It's on your arm," they exclaim. "All these rooms have an inch thick of like dust," this causes one of Summer's friends to rub her eyes and laugh at the condition in which she's left her place. The other friend continues to comment on the moving situation: "I said Summer, I couldn't figure out like why you don't have a boyfriend."

From the way her friend relays the situation, Summer doesn't have a significant other because of her poor cleaning habits. At least that's what her friend told her other pals that she relayed to her while the TikToker left her place. "But I figured it out ... today."

Another one of Summer's friends continues to dunk on Summer's cleanliness, "When we go in October I'm getting there earlier in the day. And she's like I have to work and I'm like I'm getting there early because I'm cleaning your apartment. And I'm organizing it." They all find this bit of commentary funny and they join in laughter.

But the dunking on Summer's hygiene didn't end there. "You saw her bathroom today," one said, which prompted a knowing response from another one of her cronies. "Oh, I've seen it," intoning that it wasn't a kept place. Another added, "I try not to look. Oh it's just s--t everywhere," one of the women states.

Source: TikTok | @summer.ipock

Someone else in the group says that they didn't think Summer's poor cleanliness was a trait she'd keep: "I thought she'd grow out of it. But I think she's going to be, unfortunately, like her dad."

At this point in the conversation, one of them did offer up a complimentary aspect of Summer's character, however, saying, "Summer can hide it really good. Like I come over here every week. And I never noticed it. But she'll clean like the areas you see."

The positive remark, however, soon turns into a backhanded accolade, "But once everything starts moving it's like, oh, OK." One offered up another solution for Summer to have a better living situation and it involved relying on somebody else who knows how to cook and clean and provide a domicile that is already cared for.

Source: TikTok | @summer.ipock

"She needs a man. I hope she meets somebody that's really nice. Knows how to cook. Maybe even has a house that already looks perfect. She just needs a sugar daddy that will pay for it all. That has a house cleaner," one of her friends states in the clip as it closes out.

Summer provided a response to the accidental slander she recorded when her friends were talking about her lack of cleanliness behind her back: "I'm literally just a girl." One TikToker who responded to her video said that they were angry on behalf of Summer.

"They’d never be invited back because I'd be worried about more judgment and talking about me behind my back. It might have seemed silly but that would really hurt my feelings," they wrote. However, Summer brushed off the comments in stride, stating that she and her friends simply joke about her inability to properly clean her place all of the time.

Source: TikTok | @summer.ipock

"They are like my sisters! We always joke about it," she wrote. Another seemed to agree with Summer, penning: "OK, but that was all said with like love and endearment." There were people, however, who said had they heard their friends talking about them in such a manner, it would've ruined them emotionally.

But they ultimately did concede that upon seeing some of the other responses left by other folks who replied to Summer's videos, they would've been overreacting. "After reading the comments I have come to realize I’m overly sensitive. Seeing this, hearing this being said without me in the room would’ve crushed my soul."