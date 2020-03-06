These Troll Responses to Wrong Number Texts Had Hilarious Results

With the advent of smartphones that can usually tell you who's calling you at any given moment, even if they're not in your contact list, it's kind of difficult to believe that anyone has a "wrong number" conversation anymore. Back in the days of phones being limited to a single room in the house when you'd have to manually input a phone number, it's more believable. But apparently, people are not only still calling wrong numbers, but texting them.

I'm going to assume that if you're texting the "wrong number" then you're probably not the sharpest tool in the shed, or maybe you were given someone else's digits purposely because you were being a creep in a bar, or trying to solicit someone on the street to buy a Hello Fresh subscription.

Whatever the reason, it turns out that it's still happening, and there are plenty of folks out there who are more than willing to turn the accident into a wonderful opportunity to troll.