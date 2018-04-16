15 Wrong Number Texts That Took A Turn For The WTF

15 Wrong Number Texts That Took A Turn For The WTFBy Aimee Lutkin
A favorite Twitter genre is "screenshots from wrong numbers." We've probably all gotten one, but they're generally sort of boring. You just say, "Wrong number," and whoever it is disappears, to parts unknown.
If you're lucky, or very unlucky, you will instead get into a conversation with some weirdo who has access to your phone, and fall down a rabbit hole into their crazy life. Like this guy who got a wrong number text from a suburban mom — and was involuntary thrust into the middle of a housewife drama that involved someone's child being banned from the cul-de-sac barbeque. Unfortunately, it was just a prank but you get the picture. Sometimes wrong number texts can lead to unexpected friendships, unsolicited photos of adorable animals — or even a date (if you are brave to hang out with someone you never met before).
When you find out too much about someone's family relations:
So I guess some random number texted me last night while I was drunk and this happened pic.twitter.com/6523FIaRaO— Jackson Strick (@StrickJackson) April 8, 2018
When you end up saving someone's life with medical advice:
When you're the shit-stirrer:
When you end up inviting complete strangers to your birthing room:
When someone gets aggressive about their own mistake:
I have the wrong number?😂 pic.twitter.com/IolnYAVnJT— Darick McColl (@Blue_Derk) March 6, 2018
When you're introduced to a new pose for a family portrait:
When you end up being a stranger's caretaker:
When you find someone who has never seen a dog:
Stop sending me pictures of a cat.— Bright Eugene VII (@BryteDude) July 21, 2017
But issa dog... 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kxtUP70ly0
When you're the one who is overreacting:
Do I look like a Jessica??!!! #mondaymemes #newweek #stayedinbedallday #sorrynotsorry #stillonholiday pic.twitter.com/qVERU9IPgg— Jessica Kincaid (@_JessKin) September 12, 2016
When you end up getting invited to dinner:
Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/laXmX6rotA— Certo Nego (@RonaldDoee) November 15, 2016
When you make someone call their mom:
When someone thinks you're someone else who is extremely freaky:
HAPPY APARTMENT HUNTING!!!!— Shannon Odell (@shodell) August 10, 2017
NYC BROKERS ARE THE UNSUNG HEROS OF NYC pic.twitter.com/Wfl63uzfhd
Sometimes a wrong number can actually lead to some good advice, or in this case, life saving advice!
And then there's this bonus where someone had the right number, but the wrong dude:
So my boyfriend has a identical twin brother and someone thought my boyfriend was cheating on me but it was really his brother and his girlfriend 😂😂😂 thanks for having my back though girl ✊️ pic.twitter.com/kp3d4D6dmZ— Jasmine (@JasmineRios5) December 13, 2017
Double-check your numbers or have a life of adventure in texts.