Logo
Home > Lol
11169159_568309096661645_3990453017858495385_n-1523887367978.jpg
Source: Facebook

15 Wrong Number Texts That Took A Turn For The WTF

By

Updated

A favorite Twitter genre is "screenshots from wrong numbers." We've probably all gotten one, but they're generally sort of boring. You just say, "Wrong number," and whoever it is disappears, to parts unknown.

If you're lucky, or very unlucky, you will instead get into a conversation with some weirdo who has access to your phone, and fall down a rabbit hole into their crazy life. Like this guy who got a wrong number text from a suburban mom — and was involuntary thrust into the middle of a housewife drama that involved someone's child being banned from the cul-de-sac barbeque. Unfortunately, it was just a prank but you get the picture. Sometimes wrong number texts can lead to unexpected friendships, unsolicited photos of adorable animals — or even a date (if you are brave to hang out with someone you never met before). 

Just remember to take screenshots and you might go viral!

When you find out too much about someone's family relations:

When you end up saving someone's life with medical advice:

When you're the shit-stirrer:

When you end up inviting complete strangers to your birthing room:

funny-wrong-number-texts-42-588b5e2ff00ba__605-1523886120865.jpg

When someone gets aggressive about their own mistake:

When you're introduced to a new pose for a family portrait:

When you end up being a stranger's caretaker:

When you find someone who has never seen a dog:

When you're the one who is overreacting:

When you end up getting invited to dinner:

When you make someone call their mom:

When someone thinks you're someone else who is extremely freaky:

Sometimes a wrong number can actually lead to some good advice, or in this case, life saving advice!

funny-wrong-number-texts-50-588b1468b367d__605-1523885952097.jpg
Source: reddit

And then there's this bonus where someone had the right number, but the wrong dude:

Double-check your numbers or have a life of adventure in texts.

More from Distractify

35 Passive Aggressive Neighbor Notes So Funny You Can’t Even Be Mad 

This Man Expertly Trolls the DMV Every Time He Has to Update His License 

61 Hilarious Times People Got Caught Lying on the Internet 