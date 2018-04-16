15 Wrong Number Texts That Took A Turn For The WTF

A favorite Twitter genre is "screenshots from wrong numbers." We've probably all gotten one, but they're generally sort of boring. You just say, "Wrong number," and whoever it is disappears, to parts unknown.

If you're lucky, or very unlucky, you will instead get into a conversation with some weirdo who has access to your phone, and fall down a rabbit hole into their crazy life. Like this guy who got a wrong number text from a suburban mom — and was involuntary thrust into the middle of a housewife drama that involved someone's child being banned from the cul-de-sac barbeque. Unfortunately, it was just a prank but you get the picture. Sometimes wrong number texts can lead to unexpected friendships, unsolicited photos of adorable animals — or even a date (if you are brave to hang out with someone you never met before).

Just remember to take screenshots and you might go viral!