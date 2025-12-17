"Homes Have Lost All Creativity" — Woman Shows off Futuristic Features in Her 1970s House "The 70s were peak innovation." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 17 2025, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @victoriaparis

A woman smitten with the future-forward functionality of her 1970s home showed off some of the amenities it packs that make life easier for its residents. TikTok user Victoria Paris (@victoriaparis) gushed about the functionality of these conveniences, even if some of them weren't entirely operational in her video.

"So my house was built in the 1970s. Like nothing has been updated, really. Which means we have a lot of really cool quirks to it," she says after showing off the home's capacious living room. Following this, the TikToker highlights a black-and-wood built-in wall communication apparatus.

According to her, it allows folks in the home to speak with one another at different parts of the home, which means that they don't need to be yelling through hallways or down the stairs to get someone's attention. "Like this in-house intercom system." Unfortunately, however, she says the contraption is out of order.

She also pointed out that the system has a tape deck, which means that folks can play music that reverberates all across the home if they want to as well. "It doesn't work, I'm so upset. Basically, you can put in a cassette, and it'll play all throughout the house."

Following this, she records herself cracking open what looks like a closet door in her home. "The pantry has this automatic light that I find so cute." Instead of using motion sensors to cue on and off, the entirely analog approach to keying the light on and off enamored her.

That's because the switch for the light is embedded in the door. When it's depressed, the light goes off, and when it pops out, the light turns back on. So to switch the pantry light to "off," all folks need to do is shut the door. "So it's this little button right here, like, bring that back."

After showing it off, Victoria then cuts to herself speaking directly into the camera. "I hate a motion sensor light. I think they suck and they're always having issues. But that little button is like," she pantomimes a chef's kiss motion in order to intone how much she enjoys the feature.

Afterward, she shows off some of the tech that's packed into her home's kitchen. "In our actual kitchen countertop, there's the NuTone system." As she opines on its functionality, she plays with the black knobs that are outlined by a metallic plate in the counter's tile work.

She turns one of the knobs and a loud whirring sound can be heard emanating in her clip. Victoria explains that this is a blender base that comes with various attachments consumers can affix to the plate for different blending and mixing functions.

"Basically, they sell NuTone blender they sell a NuTone meat grinder, and you can literally plug it into this and it works. It's insane," she says, before going to another area of the kitchen. "This is where the trash can used to be and I find it to be the most frustrating part of this house," she says, pointing to a stainless steel garbage container.

Unlike the other creature comforts she spoke so positively of in her home, she took issue with the canister's placement. And she goes on to demonstrate why: After kicking on the bin's foot pedal, she causes its top to kick up and hit the countertop, which makes throwing stuff away more of a hassle than it should be.

"It opens into the counter. I was like what kind of trash can did they have here before?" However, she explained why the bin was placed there and it's because the previous residents had a trash compactor installed in this portion of the kitchen.

"So it was a machine like your dishwasher," she says, showing off a screenshot of a 1978 Kitchenaid trash compactor appliance, again, with a wood panel aesthetic. "You would put trash into it and it would automatically compact it," she says.

Next, she shows off the ample, open layout of the home as she walks towards a wall air vent. But it isn't the vent she's concerned with, but rather a small metal panel she pops up beside it. "In our walls, we have a full house vacuum system."

After she opens the panel, a loud whirring noise can be heard off camera. It seems that opening the panel instantly starts the suction process. "They sell attachments where you can have a little vacuum that just plugs into this. And it sucks into the basement."

Article continues below advertisement

She went on to discuss how handy this feature is since folks don't need to lug vacuum cleaners around the house. "And we have one of those little vacuums in every room." Next, she shows off a large wooden cabinet door that holds a secret.

"But there's also this. Which is like a little hidden wet bar. Right now we're just using it for storage. Under here is the original mini fridge. I don't think it runs anymore. But it's so cute," she says, highlighting the wet bar's features.

Toward the end of her clip, she records more of the home's expansive living space. She expressed a keen love for the glass installed in the home. "And my favorite part are the windows." Victoria went on to state that natural light was a massive selling point for her, and the house she purchased has plenty of it.

