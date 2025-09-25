William Shatner Has Lived in and Renovated the Same Home for Most of His Adult Life The 'Star Trek' actor purchased his four-time renovated home in the 1970s. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 25 2025, 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor William Shatner has fans across various generations. Some first saw him on Star Trek, while others met him on the big screen in Miss Congeniality, Kingdom of the Spiders, and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. And, of course, some may not even know him by name but have seen him in multiple commercials throughout his career.

Article continues below advertisement

Regardless of how you know the celebrated actor, he has remained a consistent presence in Hollywood. In his real life, William has maintained consistency in his personal life, opting not to leave the home he purchased at a pivotal time in his career. So, where does the iconic actor live? Here's what to know about his home.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Where does William Shatner live?

While many celebs often switch houses on an annual or even monthly basis, William decided to stay in the house he bought in the mid-1970s. According to his November 2023 interview with The Times, he purchased his San Fernando Valley, Calif., home after manifesting it several years before it was up for sale. Before he bought the home, it was once a one-room hunting cabin that he stumbled upon by chance.

"I was down and out in Los Angeles after Star Trek," William explained to the outlet. "I was broke, divorced, and living in a tiny house. Every morning, I would run a 45-minute loop that passed this house. It’s up a hill, and it’s got a great lawn, at the end of which is a small cabin house. I thought that this was the ideal place."

Article continues below advertisement

William added that he continued to pursue the house once he had saved enough to make an offer. He said that, while other people wanted the house, he realized "the house and I were meant for each other" when he was able to purchase the home after meeting with its real estate agent. Once he purchased it, William never left the house and still resides there today. Rather than moving into a new property, he opted to renovate it several times.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’ve rebuilt the house four times in four different styles," he shared. "It’s now modern, minimalist Spanish colonial. I’m sitting on a raised patio that I had built a few years back. It’s lined with tiles that I bought specially to marry with the colonial vibe. The house is tremendously bigger, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. My favorite room in the house is my bathroom."

The Senior Moment actor added that the multiple renovations further proved to him that he needed to make his home feel like his. However, he admitted there's one change he would make to the house if he could. "The property is more intricate and livable than it was when I bought it," William said. "If there was one thing I’d love to change about the place, it would be the d--n mosquitoes. Also, it always seems to have one too few rooms."

Article continues below advertisement

William Shatner moved his ex-wife, Elizabeth, back into his home in 2024.

Source: Mega

William has regarded his home as the love of his life. However, the actor welcomed another love back into his life and home when he reunited with his ex-wife, Elizabeth Shatner. According to Parade, William and Elizabeth married in 2001, and she was the actor's fourth wife. After 19 years of marriage, they filed for divorce in 2019. Several years later, William told Parade that he and Elizabeth were working on their relationship and that she had moved back into his beloved home.