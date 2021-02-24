G-Dragon and BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Are Reportedly Dating, and It's a K-Pop Dream

There's nothing better than when two people get together and find love! And it's even more special when they have so much in common. For instance, we always dream of fictional relationships becoming a real thing or for certain celebrities to date another specific celeb. It's just a thing we fans do! And so, for all you K-Pop stans, this one's for you: G-Dragon and Jennie Kim are rumored to be dating and they're just the sweetest couple.

Their romance has been on the downlow for some time, and apparently, they've been secretly dating for about a year, according to South Korean outlet Dispatch. The outlet even provided photos of them meeting up in private at G-Dragon's penthouse home in Seoul's Hannam-dong neighborhood. The two share the same entertainment company, which made a comment about their relationship. "We can't confirm anything about our artists' private lives. We ask for your understanding," they told All K-Pop. Fishy!

Keep in mind they didn't necessarily say they weren't an item, so who knows! But on the other hand, a source told Dispatch this: "A lot of people in YG noticed their relationship. Jennie's mother is also aware of their relationship. She is thankful to him for his thoughtful care." Even though there's a lot of back and forth going on, you're probably curious about G-Dragon's new supposed bae. We've got you covered with all the info and intel on the K-pop superstar.

G-Dragon is reportedly dating Jennie Kim from BLACKPINK. She is 25 years old and was born in Seoul, but actually spent a lot of her childhood in New Zealand. The musician is fluent in both English and Korean. Per her IMBD page, she was 14 years old when she joined YG Entertainment. And it wasn't until some years later that she was recruited to be a part of Blackpink. They debuted their first mini-album in 2016 titled "Square One," which only had two songs. From there, you already know it was history. Article continues below advertisement Jennie is one of four members in BLACKPINK. They are internationally known for their upbeat music and have been recognized for their talents with awards from People's Choice Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Mnet Asian Music Awards, and more. They have broken records with the releases of their songs — one of them being one of the most-viewed videos in the first 24 hours of its debut. Shout-out to "How You Like That" with 780 million views. Article continues below advertisement

Jennie Kim is also a solo artist. Out of all the members, Jennie was the first one to break out and pursue an independent project. (Don't worry, she is still very much a part of BLACKPINK!) In 2018, she dropped her first single "Solo" which made the No. 3 spot on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart soon after its release. And currently, it still is the top-streamed song by a Korean solo artist. Let's go, Jennie! "It really means a lot to me," she told The Hollywood Reporter during this significant part of her life. And when she found out she was breaking records left and right, she was in shock. "I am so grateful," she told the publication. "I couldn't believe it when I first heard the news." Though, she notes, performing without her bandmates by her side felt different. "Honestly, it does feel a little lonely without my members beside me. But they've been so supportive. It's been a huge encouragement," she said.