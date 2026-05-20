Gabbie Gonzalez Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Murder Singer Jack Avery “A Hawaiian man is also caught up in this plot.” By Jennifer Farrington Published May 20 2026, 10:52 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gabbieegonzaalez;@jackaverymusic

Social media influencer Gabbie Gonzalez, 24, who has nearly a million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined, is proof that everything you see and read online isn’t always a true depiction of who a person is or what their life is really like. From a glance, Gabbie’s life looked free and peaceful, with no real worries in the world. But reports in May 2026 revealed there was a lot more going on behind the scenes than meets the eye.

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Allegedly, Gabbie and two others conspired to have her baby daddy, singer-songwriter Jack Avery, killed, but before the plan could be carried out, they got caught. She has since been arrested and is facing serious felony charges. Here’s everything to know about it.

TikTok influencer Gabbie Gonzalez was arrested over allegedly conspiring to murder her baby daddy.

It looks like influencer Gabbie Gonzalez won’t be indulging in the outdoors and traveling for some time, as she was arrested in mid-May 2026 for allegedly plotting to have Jack Avery, the father of her child, murdered. And the plot all seems to tie directly to their child.

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Apparently, the two were involved in a long-standing, costly custody battle, and Gabbie’s father, Francisco Gonzalez, a 59-year-old lawyer from Miami, essentially thought it would be cheaper if Jack just disappeared, as in, he was dead, witnesses told investigators, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

@gabbielgonzalez In honor of mothers day and announcing my daughter to the world 5 years ago when she was two weeks old!😃.. teen pregnancy aint for the weak hearted. #happymothersday ♬ original sound - canasias.bookshelf

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So, Gabbie, her father, and her then-boyfriend allegedly decided to make that happen. Gabbie’s ex-boyfriend, who has been identified as Kai Cordrey, a surf instructor based in Hawaii, reportedly began making a plan. While the outlet reports that Kai came into the picture in March 2021, the timeline of when the alleged plot to kill Jack actually played out remains unclear.

But during that time, Gabbie’s father and Kai reportedly began discussing finding someone they could rely on to “threaten or harass Avery.” Gabbie had also allegedly been painting Jack as an “unfit” and “dangerous” parent during proceedings pertaining to custody and reportedly shared that she wanted him dead. There was even mention of hiring a hitman, according to investigators.

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A month later, Gabbie’s father allegedly sent Kai $10,000 via Square for “web-development services” that was allegedly meant to be used to surf the dark web, buy Bitcoin, and find a way to stage Jack’s death as a car accident in Los Angeles.

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Other reports say Gabbie’s father paid $14,000 to hire a hitman to kill Jack Avery.

According to ABC 7, Gabbie’s father allegedly paid out $14,000 to hire a hitman to kill Jack, which is $4,000 more than what other sources suggest. Regardless of what was paid, the deed wasn’t done because their alleged plan went sideways after the person they were chatting with turned out to be an undercover officer posing as a hitman.