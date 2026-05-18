James Charles Is Getting Dragged After His Rant About a Former Spirit Airlines Employee “It was rude, it was obnoxious, it was privileged." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 18 2026, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Being a notable influencer comes with a plethora of privileges. From financial freedom, gifts, lavish trips, and more, working in the influencer space is one of the most coveted careers. Not to mention, many influencers are respected for their charitable and humanitarian efforts. For example, Jackie Aina is known for shining a light on upcoming brands and aiding fans with financial assistance.

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Although no one, including an influencer, is required to open up their purse and give back to those who may need it, the act is a gift most folks appreciate, especially during these unprecedented times. After all, most influencers and celebrities are aware of their privilege and make it a point to give back whenever and however they can. But James Charles decided to flip the script by not only refusing to help a person in need, but also going on a rant about a former Spirit Airlines employee who asked for help.

Source: MEGA

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Social media users are dragging James Charles to oblivion over his Spirit Airlines rant.

A wise person once said to never write a check with your mouth that your behind can’t cash. And while it’s clear that James did not yield that advice, the fallout of his actions is even more catastrophic than expected. In a now-deleted TikTok video posted during the May 8 weekend, James took to his platform to bash a former Spirit Airlines worker, Amber Lend, for sliding his DMs to request financial help after being laid off.

“I just got a DM from a girl on here that said, ‘Good morning James, I know you’ll never see this, but if you could just take one minute to read it would really mean a lot to me,” James said via The Independent. “I’m really struggling right now because Spirit Airlines just filed for bankruptcy, and I just lost my job. Here’s a GoFundMe link. Any donations help.’”

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He continued: “I’m sure they do, sweetheart,” he said while laughing. “I’m sure they do. You know what else would help you? Getting another job. Yeah, try that.” James then went on to rip Amber to shreds, accusing her of not using her time wisely and not searching for another job.

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“Because in the time that it took you to copy and paste the same f**k a*s message to myself — who you don't follow, by the way — and probably a hundred other influencers and celebrities, you could’ve applied for a hundred other jobs,” James yelled with vitriol. “But you didn't, 'cause you're a lazy piece of s***, and you're entitled, and you think that influencers and celebrities should fund your life for you. Why would I ever help you?”

Source: Mega

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As expected, the video immediately got tons of attention online, and the public dragging commenced. James has been bashed on every platform imaginable, from TikTok to Twitter. Social media users have been calling him everything but a child of God, and the general public believes it’s warranted. “Every time they cancel James Charles, I feel validated for hating him since 2018,” one person shared on X.

James Charles attempted to do damage control and it made things worse.

According to E! News, James took to TikTok again, on May 9, to try to change the narrative. He immediately apologized for his behavior. “It was rude, it was obnoxious, it was privileged, and most importantly, it was completely f--king unnecessary,” James said. “When I saw that DM, I absolutely had the choice to ignore it and say absolutely nothing at all and move on with my day, but instead, I couldn’t even tell you why her message just triggered me, and I decided instead to make a video about it.”

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He went on to share that he should have “never assumed what was going on in her life” and that he shouldn’t have “shamed her.” While he admits that it doesn;t feel good being treated “a personal ATM” he understands the stress that comes from “not knowing where your next paycheck will come from.”

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Forbes also shared that he did reach out to the woman again to apologize, but she was not interested in hearing what he had to say. Apparently, Amber made her own video on TikTok to address things and shared that people have been asking her questions about the ordeal.

“Do I accept his apology? H**l no,” Amber said via Pop Base. “I don’t accept his apology especially because he was very public with what he said, and then he thought it was OK to message me privately. Yeah, no.”

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Spirit Airlines worker, who James Charles put on blast for asking for financial support after being laid off, shares the apology she received from him:



“Do I accept his apology? […] Hell no.” pic.twitter.com/Yqk6IjLx99 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 14, 2026

She went on to share a screenshot of his message before reiterating that she doesn;t accept his apology. Of course, social media users want nothing to do with him, either. In fact, he has already lost hundreds of thousands of followers and counting.