James Charles Said He's Seeking Legal Action Following Grooming Allegations

James Charles Said He's Seeking Legal Action Following Grooming AllegationsBy Distractify Staff
Apr. 19 2021, Published 4:36 p.m. ET
Controversial beauty YouTuber James Charles is facing yet another fallout following accusations from multiple minors that he flirted with them and exchanged sexually explicit images.
This isn't the first time James has been accused of predatory behavior, and he has dealt with multiple repercussions following the accusations.
Now, James is claiming that he will seek legal action against certain parties involved. Who is James suing?
James Charles said he's seeking legal action.
Following the multiple accusations of grooming, James has seen a decline in his online platform, though not as much as some other influencers who faced similar accusations. In the past month, James has lost 200,000 subscribers and revealed in a post on Twitter that his partnership with makeup brand Morphe would also be coming to an end. James has worked with the company on his own makeup palettes since 2018.
"I've loved every moment working [with Morphe], and am beyond grateful for what we've created together," he said in the statement. "That being said, I reached out to them and we mutually agreed to wind down our James Charles x Morphe collaboration, which is my only project with them."
James also said in the statement that he would be "taking action" against those spreading "misleading stories and false allegations."
"Since posting the video, many other people have come forward with a series of misleading stories and false allegations which have been reported on by many people, creators, and news outlets," he wrote. "My legal team has begun taking action against those that have spread misinformation and/or created completely fake stories, as this has gone too far."
At this time, it's unclear which creators and outlets James will be suing.
Did James Charles quit YouTube?
After the news of the allegations broke, James has been largely absent from social media. He has only returned online to make statements about the allegations, and his only YouTube video posted this month addressed the rumors of grooming.
James was also recently removed from his YouTube Original show, Instant Influencer, and has since been replaced by Zach Hsieh for the upcoming season.
While some creators have chosen to leave the internet altogether after having such allegations made against them, James has not revealed whether he is quitting YouTube completely, though it's not likely.
In both his statement and his most recent video, James said he would be taking some time away from the internet to "learn, grow, and listen," though it's unclear how long he'll be gone. His YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter have all remained quiet since the allegations arose, save for his public statements.
Other YouTubers who have taken time away from the internet following massive cancelations have yet to return. Shane Dawson, who was accused of predatory behavior and racism, has not posted to YouTube in the nine months since his accountability video. Jenna Marbles, who took time away from the internet over previous controversial content she'd made, has also remained offline.