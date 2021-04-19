James Charles Said He's Seeking Legal Action Following Grooming Allegations

Controversial beauty YouTuber James Charles is facing yet another fallout following accusations from multiple minors that he flirted with them and exchanged sexually explicit images.

Now, James is claiming that he will seek legal action against certain parties involved. Who is James suing?

This isn't the first time James has been accused of predatory behavior , and he has dealt with multiple repercussions following the accusations.

James Charles said he's seeking legal action.

Following the multiple accusations of grooming, James has seen a decline in his online platform, though not as much as some other influencers who faced similar accusations. In the past month, James has lost 200,000 subscribers and revealed in a post on Twitter that his partnership with makeup brand Morphe would also be coming to an end. James has worked with the company on his own makeup palettes since 2018.

"I've loved every moment working [with Morphe], and am beyond grateful for what we've created together," he said in the statement. "That being said, I reached out to them and we mutually agreed to wind down our James Charles x Morphe collaboration, which is my only project with them." James also said in the statement that he would be "taking action" against those spreading "misleading stories and false allegations."

"Since posting the video, many other people have come forward with a series of misleading stories and false allegations which have been reported on by many people, creators, and news outlets," he wrote. "My legal team has begun taking action against those that have spread misinformation and/or created completely fake stories, as this has gone too far." At this time, it's unclear which creators and outlets James will be suing.