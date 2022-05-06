Lifetime Is Filming a Movie About Gabby Petito This Summer

According to Deadline, viewers may end up seeing the Gabby Petito movie sooner than they might expect. Although Lifetime just greenlit the project, it is slated to begin filming in Utah this summer and will likely be released before the end of 2022. Those who kept up with the case might remember the media frenzy surrounding it at end of 2021, and if all goes according to plan, Lifetime will be on track to share the project around the one-year anniversary of Gabby Petito's death.