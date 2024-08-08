Home > Entertainment Detectives Seek Additional Victims as 'NCIS' Actor Gabriel Olds Is Charged With 7 Counts of Sexual Assault The alleged crimes date back as far as 2013. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 8 2024, 4:05 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@Gabriel.olds

Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. Every now and then, you'll read an unfortunate story about a celebrity using their fame and money to take advantage of others. Sadly, this is another one of those stories. Hollywood actor Gabriel Olds, who has appeared on shows such as NCIS and CSI and starred as Pat Robertson in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, was arrested on August 7 for sexual assault.

According to an official statement, the LAPD is currently seeking information from additional victims, as five women have been identified so far, with reports going back as far as 2013. Per Fox News, Olds is currently being held on $3.5 million bail. Here's what we know.

Gabriel Olds has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

The 52-year-old actor, who is a New York native and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career, allegedly lured his victims in with his fame and wealth. Via the LAPD's statement, Detective Brent Hopkins said, "We heard the same story again and again ... Mr. Olds started off charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes. Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up."

"His victims reported that he used his status as an Ivy League alumnus with success in the film industry to meet women to arrange dates," the statement reads. "Each victim reported that Olds lured them into a false sense of security during their initial encounters, then turned violent without seeking their consent."

The first victim to come forward was a 41-year-old woman who went to the police on Jan. 19, 2023, to report that Olds had raped her at her home. The other two identified rape victims came forward subsequently, recounting similar stories. Two additional women have also reported lesser violent sexual conduct. Per the LAPD, "Due to Olds’s travels as an actor, detectives believe there may be more victims nationwide that have yet to come forward."